 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jitsu Squad update for 8 December 2022

Achievements, balance improvements, menu update and bug fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10101792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We've released a new update that introduces achievements and has some balancing, improvements, and bug fixes done for Jitsu Squad.

Here is a list of the changes:

Features

  • You can unlock achievements!

Bug fixes

  • Fixed demo save incompatibility.
  • Fixed softlock when pressing start during door transitions.
  • Crash fixes.

Balancing

  • Tweaked enemy behaviors.
  • Revamped resource system.
  • Introduced fury gain. You gain fury when getting hit.
  • Introduced guts system. Your defense becomes stronger when you have less health.

Polish

  • Added new sound effects for the Storm Wolf.
  • Redesigned menu with better readable fonts.

Optimizations

  • Decreased game file size

Thank you for your support, and stay tuned for the DLC release very soon!

Tanuki Creative Studio 🦝

Changed files in this update

Jitsu Squad Content Depot 1522081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link