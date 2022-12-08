Achievements, balance improvements, menu update and bug fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 10101792 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! We've released a new update that introduces achievements and has some balancing, improvements, and bug fixes done for Jitsu Squad.

Here is a list of the changes:

Features

You can unlock achievements!

Bug fixes

Fixed demo save incompatibility.

Fixed softlock when pressing start during door transitions.

Crash fixes.

Balancing

Tweaked enemy behaviors.

Revamped resource system.

Introduced fury gain. You gain fury when getting hit.

Introduced guts system. Your defense becomes stronger when you have less health.

Polish

Added new sound effects for the Storm Wolf.

Redesigned menu with better readable fonts.

Optimizations

Decreased game file size

Thank you for your support, and stay tuned for the DLC release very soon!

Tanuki Creative Studio 🦝