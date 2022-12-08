Achievements, balance improvements, menu update and bug fixes!

Hello everyone! We've released a new update that introduces achievements and has some balancing, improvements, and bug fixes done for Jitsu Squad.
Here is a list of the changes:
Features
- You can unlock achievements!
Bug fixes
- Fixed demo save incompatibility.
- Fixed softlock when pressing start during door transitions.
- Crash fixes.
Balancing
- Tweaked enemy behaviors.
- Revamped resource system.
- Introduced fury gain. You gain fury when getting hit.
- Introduced guts system. Your defense becomes stronger when you have less health.
Polish
- Added new sound effects for the Storm Wolf.
- Redesigned menu with better readable fonts.
Optimizations
- Decreased game file size
Thank you for your support, and stay tuned for the DLC release very soon!
Tanuki Creative Studio 🦝
Changed files in this update