Ready or Not - Public Release - Adam Update

Attention Officers,
Our Adam update, that has been thoroughly scoured and critiqued, is finally available to the public branch!
Featuring five new levels, four new weapons, new AI behaviors, and MUCH, MUCH more!
Let’s dive right in to the amended patch notes:
All of the patch notes that have been added will be marked with an asterisk * ---
Adam Release
General
New
-
Levels: Agency, Data Center, Ridgeline, Hospital, Importer
-
Entire re-work of all existing levels lighting to new PBL standards for realism
- All visual effects like muzzle flashes, flashlights, and other gameplay-related lights are also re-worked to fit the PBL, so they may appear very bright in modded maps that do not follow this!
Updated
- Allow Jack Adams, Brixley, Gerard and Accomplice to be killed and still have a mission complete. Changed objective description from "Arrest Jack Adams/Brixley/Gerard/Suspicious Targets" to "Apprehend"
- Reduced sharpening and grain from the Main Menu (some soft grain remains, at 20% opacity)
- Lighting improvements to the Main Menu, changed left officer to use different uniform
- Better position lockpick prompts on all doors
- Allow for mods to be deleted from Crash Reporter
- TOC ROE Violate voice lines when ROE has been broken*
- TOC Wounded/Incapacitated voice lines when reporting an incapacitated suspect*
- Clear Mod.IO data option in the settings menu will now remove mods too*
Fixed
- Fix players always spawning in with the SCAR on Hotel, regardless of what was chosen in the loadout menu
- Fix C2 charge being positioned incorrectly. Sometimes planting itself on the other side of the door or floating in mid-air
- Fix players ramming open doors with their body
- Fix missing FP post-process effects from spalling damage
- Fix mirror viewpoints clipping on some doors
- Fix admin menu being inaccessible
- Fix Gerard's ghillie appearing black
- Fix large collision on soundproof static mesh (fixes invisible wall collision in firing range in the lobby)*
UI
Fixed
- Fix beanbag shotgun appearing in the Long Tactical slot in the player’s hot bar
Networking
Fixed
- Fix death animations blending into ragdoll causing major popping/teleporting on high ping clients
- Fix clients unable to move after a respawn when killed in the lobby
- Prevent hosts being kicked from their own game
Loadout Menu
Updated
- Weapon descriptions for P90, MP7, M11, MK18 and SPC9
Fixed
- Fix an infinite loop crash when setting slot count to zero on Primary or Secondary Ammo
- Fix immediate crash when opening loadout menu (STACK_OVERFLOW error)
SWAT
Updated
- Increased accuracy*
Fixed
- Fix getting stuck on the back entrance staircase on Ridgeline
- Fix SWAT trying to path through wall hole gaps and rat holes
- Fix firing at an incapacitated target
- Fix lock picking focal point
- Fix engagement rules
mod.io/mods
-
mod.io Mods are now stored in the game install directory, instead of C drive
-
A migration will occur at the first launch of the game. However, if issues continue to arise, remove mods and data from the following folders:
-
C:\Users\Public[mod.io](http://mod.io/)\3791
-
%LOCALAPPDATA%\ReadyOrNot\Saved\Paks
-
Mod restart indicator is now present until the game is restarted
-
WorldGen data in mods is now handled, instead of generating new WorldGen data
Fixed
- Mods are not cleaned up when unsubscribing in mod.io
- Fix mod migration issues*
- Fix mod.io mods not installing to the drive where the game is installed*
Known Issues
- MP7 floating in the preview character’s hands when seen in the loadout menu
- Rules of Engagement will be inconsistent with the new AI system in some cases
- Ragdolls in high-latency multiplayer may have issues with clipping and flying, we are continuously working on this implementation throughout the Supporter testing stage
Deprecated
- Some of the game modes in Hotel were removed as Hotel is pending a future rework.
AI
Fixed
- Fix some civilians on Port being unable to surrender after many compliance orders*
- Fix T-Pose occurring when arresting a ragdolled AI (also disable ragdoll arresting while an AI is still dying)*
- Fix Gerard getting stuck on a few objects on the ground, preventing movement*
- Fix AI startling too often whilst in combat*
- Fix hostage kill animation getting canceled if the player has killed the hostage taker whilst the hostage kill animation was being played, thus not killing the hostage*
- Prevent instances of unintended shooting through walls*
- Fix some meth suspects unable to surrender*
- Fix hit animations playing whilst faking death*
- Instances of suspects slow aim rotation speeds*
- Prevent SWAT from yelling at team mates, caused by running AI mods*
- Fix AI playing non-compliant VO whilst incapacitated*
- Fix civilians stuck inside hiding places unable to get out*
- Don't track target when performing a melee attack (fixes spin whilst melee'n)*
- ROE updates for civilians. Since civilians (like daniela voll) can now pose a threat to swat officers, use of force will now be authorised if said civilian has injured anyone on the swat team*
Removed
- Removed shotgunners from Dealer, Farm, Hospital, Hotel, Importer, Penthouse*
Updated
- Gerard will now always spawn in with a weapon*
- Gerard will now ignore damage hit reactions*
- Disable AI to Player collision when incapacitated or dead*
- AI taking a beanbag shot to the head will result in death*
- Increased Farm suspect difficulty*
- Penthouse veterans won’t easily hesitate when heard an aggressive noise*
- Gerard’s Behaviour, and a few bug fixes/improvements with firing at SWAT outside*
- Suspects and Civilians will now play a VO when sensing dead/incapacitated/fake dead AI*
Gameplay
New
-
Added SRO to P90
-
Added EXPS3 to MP510 and MP5A3
-
Ammunition spalling and ricochets.
-
Spalling happens when bullets hit steel surfaces thick enough for them not to penetrate. Ricochets happen when bullets hit surfaces at an angle.
-
Steel armor will cause spalling when hit. It will not cause injury to the wearer, but anyone around the spalling radius will receive damage.
-
Every ammunition type will have its own chance of ricocheting.
-
Arterial bleeds.
-
Hitting an AI in a spot that has major arterial veins can cause them to start bleeding, severely injuring them and dealing damage over time until they succumb to blood loss. Every ammunition type has its own chance to cause an arterial bleed.
-
Gore effects.
-
Decals now stick to AI properly instead of projecting on their model.
-
Bullet holes in AI will cause blood to seep around the wound and clothing slowly.
-
Headshots now cause head deformation.
-
Blood splatters on walls may be animated with blood trailing effects.
-
Incapacitation
-
AI now has a chance to fall into incapacitation when shot instead of outright dying.
-
Incapacitated AI must be reported to TOC (Pending additional voice acting. SWAT will use civilian incapacitation report lines for now)
Improved
- Hitscan client simulation accuracy significantly improved
Updated
- Re-scaled SPC-9
- Slightly tweaked location of RMR optic on the SPC-9
- Restricted Q and E leaning degrees to 15 sideways instead of 40, matching the third person leaning much more accurately and preventing players from peeking suspects without exposing their bodies
- Slowed down ALT leaning to prevent leanspam and allow more accurate leaning increments
- Increase damage for 7.62 ammo variants
- Increase limb damage for JHP ammo variants
- Leaning while moving will now keep the same lean angle instead of restricting half of it
- Disabled player jump (Jump input binding will now be rerouted to issuing a default SWAT AI command)
- ROE bug fixes and improvements*
Fixed
- Fixed bullet exit effects appearing even when rounds are not fully penetrating
- Fixed injured screen blur effect not fading while the player is moving
- Fix “Arrest Amos Voll” objective not clearing
- Fix Ballistic Shield not protecting against bullets while on back
- Fix a few Rules of Engagement inconsistencies
- Fix a few objectives not clearing due to AI being incapacitated
- Fix grenades being thrown through walls and doors when up close*
- Fix TOC not speaking when an incapacitated AI was reported*
- Fix player reporting incapacitated suspects as civilians*
AI
General
New
-
Completely rebuilt Civilian and Suspect AI. They now use a mathematical system to weigh and make continuous decisions they deem are best for their current situation and objective, instead of randomly choosing actions to take
-
“Factions” system. Each AI in every level now can have unique behavior specific to that level, and each individual NPC can act differently than the other
- Some AI can have a “faction leader.” Arresting or killing the leader may cause a morale drop for the rest of its faction
-
“Rathole” system allowing AI to evade the player through vents and spaces through/between walls. Only some levels have this behavior
-
Hostage Taking for suspects on certain levels when specific conditions are met
-
AI suspects now have a limited ammo capacity. They can run out of ammunition after a set amount of reloads, what they do next depends on the situation
Improved
- Suspect AI now use animations to aim and lower their weapons, instead of a simple blend between the two poses. This locks their raise-to-aim behavior causing fewer issues related to snap-shooting
- AI will play appropriate reaction animations when encountering players. Suspects no longer immediately raise their weapons to shoot if they don’t expect your arrival, and depending on their personality they might be more easily scared than others!
- AI now use a movement blend system. They will have to accelerate first from walking before moving at their maximum speed. This prevents erratic and unreadable AI movement suddenly moving at full speed in close quarters
- AI reactions to being stunned by grenades have been improved, playing fullbody animations appropriate to the stun type
Fixed
- Fixed grenades not lowering suspect morale enough. They should cause surrendering much faster
Suspects
New
-
Hostage taking. Some suspects can take hostages by using them as a human shields. Use grenades to break them up, or risk an accurate shot to take them down
-
Rat holes. Some suspects can shimmy and crawl through gaps in the wall or ventilation systems, evading the player and gaining an upper hand
-
Reworked AI player detection and sensing. Will essentially stop them from “sensing” players through objects, lessening chances of them shooting through walls
- Editor’s note: This was a necessary feature in the past to prevent them from losing track of the player if they move past small gaps and objects, but has been replaced with better and more accurate detection
-
Reworked reaction time. A larger amount of their actions when unaware, will be buffered by a determined amount of milliseconds instead of making decisions at the very first frame of detection. Should improve readability
-
Tweaked suspect focal point blends, slowing them down to prevent them from making flick shots
-
Fix AI faking death playing non-compliant voice lines*
-
Fix AI faking death too often (even when they shouldn’t)*
-
Fix swat not killing the player after they've killed a swat officer*
-
Potential fixes for SWAT AI in modded games tracking the player as an enemy*
Improved
- Suspect reaction times have been lowered, but they will also be much more aware of their surroundings, and will appropriately hold angles and corners where they expect players to come from if there has been a lot of noise. The same level of deadliness, but now with a higher level of awareness
- They will wander around the level and investigate gunshots, and their reaction times will be heightened if they think danger is incoming
- They will take cover much more strategically and use it to conceal themselves, ambushing the player from behind objects. Be careful!
Civilians
Updated
- Civilians will react to combat more appropriately by seeking hiding places when hearing gunfights and other aggressive noises, and flee when they are in the midst of a firefight
- Multiple civilian profiles and behavior for each level depending on the level’s situation and circumstances
Settings
New
- Add motion blur intensity slider
Weapons
New
- P90
- MP7
- SPC9
- M11 Compact
- Bullet penetration values have been reworked for more consistency. Material parameters, thickness, and bullet velocity is now calculated
- Improved bullet zeroing to optic dot over distance
Updated
- 57 USG now ejects 5.7x28mm shell casings when firing
- Updated old attachment models into newer versions. New SRS model, new Pistol Flashlight model, and SMGs now have their own unique flashlight model
- 3P grip poses! Players now hold onto grips properly in third person, for those sick screenshots
- Significantly increased damage for 7.62 ammo variants
- Increase limb damage for JHP ammo variants
- M76 uses 9x19 instead of 7.92*
Fixed
- Fix SPC9 magazine bullets being located the wrong way*
- Fix scope attachments not zeroing on SMGs*
- Fix scopes copying active player post processing (i.e blood scope bug)*
Animation
Improved
- Greatly improve death animation to ragdoll transitions, eliminating obvious transition popping*
- Improve voice line search performance. Cache all voice lines in VO/ directory on game start for faster lookup times. This should reduce the hitches when running the game on HDDs*
- Player nameplate performance improvements*
Fixed
-
Death animations.
- AI will play death animations when dying instead of playing a full ragdoll. This improves sync between AI death poses in multiplayer games.
- Fix 360 spin whilst arresting incapacitated AI*
-
A large batch of head models are now rigged for facial animation support
- AI will now have different facial expressions depending on the situation
- Real-time lip sync to dialogue is not currently supported but is planned in the future
-
Added a larger variety of idle poses for AI, ensuring that a group of AI NPCs can have a different and much more natural silhouette from one another
-
AI now play a variety of flinch animations when shot, making gunplay feel more responsive
-
AI now play recoil animations when shooting
-
Added IK animation exceptions to many animations, fixing broken arms when AI is doing animations like surrendering or fake surrendering
-
Fix ragdolled AI sometimes performing a 360 spin whilst being arrested *
Scoring
- Removed the requirement that all civilians must be reported to pass the “Rescue all of the Civilians” objective
UI
Loadout
- Added a scroll box to the Preset dropdown to handle long preset lists
- Preset names now have a character limit. Names made prior will be cut off rather than extend beyond the boundary.
Fixed
- Double-clicking a new weapon selection while in the Quartermaster (weapon modification) screen will properly return to the attachment list for the newly selected weapon.
- Quick-removing attachments from the Loadout Detail Panel will now work consistently
- Reducing ammo slots should no longer remove secondary ammo type and always keep at least one of each ammo type if multiple are selected or slots are reduced to 1
- Fixed issue with adding ammo slots not automatically adding a magazine when two ammo types were selected until Loadout was reopened
Voice Over
- Many new voice lines for a variety of situations
- Increased frequency of random AI idle chatter
SFX
New
- Tons of new weapon SFX
- New level SFX
- Bullet spalling SFX
- Gore SFX
Updated
- Many sounds that would previously not occlude (footsteps/gunshots / etc) now occlude (sounding muffled behind walls). Woohoo!
- Major optimizations across all levels to many core sound components
- Major optimizations/tweaks to core sound mix
- Major optimizations to many FMOD events
- First person weapon full auto firing smoothed significantly
- Tweaked timings for ADS sounds
- Weapon foley updated to have more prominent pouch sounds
- Bullet ricochet sound is now independent from bullet impact sound
- Updates to various weapon sounds
- SBR reverted to use older variant of gunshot sound
- Bodyfall sound can now play at gentler velocity
- Smoother reverb transitions as player moves across a level
- Tweak sound size for door alarm sounds
- Tweak sound size for keycard pickup sounds
Fixed
- Fix issue where certain weapons would make no sound when fired from a third person
- Fix issue where taser contact sound wouldn’t play
- Fix issue where certain incorrect environmental ambience parameters could be assigned on level start
- Fix issue where a certain gas canister would sound like a nuke if shot
- Fix rare issue where certain important sounds could cut out during intense gunfights
- Rerender many assets to remove pops
- Fix issues with MP5 / Legion reloads using incorrect sounds*
Lobby
Fixed
- Fix low res popup target texture*
- Fix out of bounds traversal found in locker room*
- Fixed players being able to travel outside the lobby, found near the firing range*
Club
- Club music can now be shut off from the DJ booth
- Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambience
- Fix issue where certain ambient layer wouldn’t play
Importer
- Blocking volumes added to prevent out of bounds traversal
- Fix AI stuck up top on the parcel piles
- Fix a few texture issues
Dealer
- Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambience
- Fix instances of wrong ambience playing in certain areas
Gas
- Disabled key card deny sound for fire exit door
- Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambience
- Fix a few hiding closet collision issues*
- Fixed Active shooter not targeting civilians*
Hospital
- Delete cup clipping into water dispenser*
- Out of bounds fixes in spawn area*
- Bomb Threat - Fix SWAT AI stuck at spawn*
- Fix AI shooting through window shutters*
- Fix SWAT AI not being able to navigate on some staircases*
- Fix AI seeing through small gaps through window blinds*
- Unreachable civilians spawns in Barricaded Suspects*
- Adjust mop bucket position to prevent AI from being stuck/un-navigable*
- Blocking volumes added to prevent out of bounds traversal*
- Lowered urinals*
- Enabled physics for buckets and wet floor sign*
- Fix SWAT AI unable to traverse on some staircases*
- Lighting rebake*
- Fix issue where exterior sirens wouldn't muffle correctly at emergency*
- Fix issue where reverb could drop out at emergency*
Meth
- Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambience
- Separate environmental ambience beds so one doesn’t play before the other during transition
- Add blocking volume to prevent AI standing on thin objects*
- Fix floating police car light*
Penthouse
- Penthouse TV now uses alternative propagation solution to pan sound around wall
- Fix issue where certain outdoor SFX sounded clear regardless of player position
- Fix instances of wrong ambience playing in certain areas
- Remove floating sign*
Ridgeline
- Added / Updated existing SFX
- Certain sounds should now flow more dynamically across environment (i.e. Trees)
- Fix instances of certain ambience parameters not updating in certain areas
**Valley
**
- Fix out of bounds traversal near spawn
- Added more spawns for Daniela Voll*
**Datacenter
**
Updated
- Mindjot security guards now use MK18 instead of ARWC*
Fixed
- Fix ragdolled AI sometimes performing a 360 spin whilst being arrested*
**Port
**
Improved
- Red dot visibility*
- Sped up port lighting exposure compensation*
Agency
- Exterior to interior audio transitions*
- Added additional audio transition zone for exterior tent*
- Fix effect on M37 potentially muffling it*
- Fix issue where reverb could drop out at emergency*
Farm
- Collision fixes in areas where players could walk through some walls*
- Light leaking*
Music
New
- Club OST
- Data Center OST
- Agency OST
- Main Menu OST
Updated
- Updated Ridgeline OST basement cue
Fixed
- Fixed an issue where Ridgeline OST could repeat certain cues twice
- Fixed an issue where Hotel Upper Rooms OST could potentially stop playing
- Fixed an issue where certain areas on Dealer would incorrectly play music
Level Specific
Club
- Club music can now be shut off from the DJ booth
- Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambiance
- Fix issue where certain ambient layer wouldn’t play
Dealer
- Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambiance
- Fix instances of wrong ambiance playing in certain areas
-
Gas
- Disabled key card deny sound for fire exit door
- Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambiance
Meth
- Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambiance
- Separate environmental ambiance beds so one doesn’t play before the other during transition
Penthouse
- Penthouse TV now uses alternative propagation solution to pan sound around wall
- Fix issue where certain outdoor SFX sounded clear regardless of player position
- Fix instances of wrong ambience playing in certain areas
Ridgeline
- Added / Updated existing SFX
- Certain sounds should now flow more dynamically across environment (i.e. Trees)
- Fix instances of certain ambience parameters not updating in certain areas
Misc
-
Map analytics added to help identify gameplay issues / improve gameplay (Defaults to off)
-
When enabled will stream actor locations / events to a server for further analysis
- No user identifiable information is sent
- Will be used for tracking down AI issues
-
Added a permanent message indicating if map analytics is recording or not, and if so what the Game ID is
-
Nvidia DLSS implementation updated to 2.3.11
Conclusion
That concludes the patch notes for the long-awaited Adam Release. The VOID Interactive team could not be more grateful to everyone for their support along this journey. It’s been a couple of months of hard work behind the scenes, and we can’t wait to bring you more updates in the future!
Join our Discord server to chat about the update!
https://discord.com/invite/readyornot
Keep your feet on the ground,
Void Interactive.
