Ready or Not - Public Release - Adam Update

Attention Officers,

Our Adam update, that has been thoroughly scoured and critiqued, is finally available to the public branch!

Featuring five new levels, four new weapons, new AI behaviors, and MUCH, MUCH more!

Let’s dive right in to the amended patch notes:

All of the patch notes that have been added will be marked with an asterisk * ---

Adam Release

General

New

Levels: Agency, Data Center, Ridgeline, Hospital, Importer

Entire re-work of all existing levels lighting to new PBL standards for realism All visual effects like muzzle flashes, flashlights, and other gameplay-related lights are also re-worked to fit the PBL, so they may appear very bright in modded maps that do not follow this!



Allow Jack Adams, Brixley, Gerard and Accomplice to be killed and still have a mission complete. Changed objective description from "Arrest Jack Adams/Brixley/Gerard/Suspicious Targets" to "Apprehend"

Reduced sharpening and grain from the Main Menu (some soft grain remains, at 20% opacity)

Lighting improvements to the Main Menu, changed left officer to use different uniform

Better position lockpick prompts on all doors

Allow for mods to be deleted from Crash Reporter

TOC ROE Violate voice lines when ROE has been broken*

TOC Wounded/Incapacitated voice lines when reporting an incapacitated suspect*

Clear Mod.IO data option in the settings menu will now remove mods too*

Fixed

Fix players always spawning in with the SCAR on Hotel, regardless of what was chosen in the loadout menu

Fix C2 charge being positioned incorrectly. Sometimes planting itself on the other side of the door or floating in mid-air

Fix players ramming open doors with their body

Fix missing FP post-process effects from spalling damage

Fix mirror viewpoints clipping on some doors

Fix admin menu being inaccessible

Fix Gerard's ghillie appearing black

Fix large collision on soundproof static mesh (fixes invisible wall collision in firing range in the lobby)*

UI

Fixed

Fix beanbag shotgun appearing in the Long Tactical slot in the player’s hot bar

Networking

Fixed

Fix death animations blending into ragdoll causing major popping/teleporting on high ping clients

Fix clients unable to move after a respawn when killed in the lobby

Prevent hosts being kicked from their own game

Loadout Menu

Weapon descriptions for P90, MP7, M11, MK18 and SPC9

Fixed

Fix an infinite loop crash when setting slot count to zero on Primary or Secondary Ammo

Fix immediate crash when opening loadout menu (STACK_OVERFLOW error)

SWAT

Increased accuracy*

Fixed

Fix getting stuck on the back entrance staircase on Ridgeline

Fix SWAT trying to path through wall hole gaps and rat holes

Fix firing at an incapacitated target

Fix lock picking focal point

Fix engagement rules

mod.io/mods

mod.io Mods are now stored in the game install directory, instead of C drive

A migration will occur at the first launch of the game. However, if issues continue to arise, remove mods and data from the following folders:

C:\Users\Public[mod.io](http://mod.io/)\3791

%LOCALAPPDATA%\ReadyOrNot\Saved\Paks

Mod restart indicator is now present until the game is restarted

WorldGen data in mods is now handled, instead of generating new WorldGen data

Fixed

Mods are not cleaned up when unsubscribing in mod.io

Fix mod migration issues*

Fix mod.io mods not installing to the drive where the game is installed*

Known Issues

MP7 floating in the preview character’s hands when seen in the loadout menu

Rules of Engagement will be inconsistent with the new AI system in some cases

Ragdolls in high-latency multiplayer may have issues with clipping and flying, we are continuously working on this implementation throughout the Supporter testing stage

Deprecated

Some of the game modes in Hotel were removed as Hotel is pending a future rework.

AI

Fixed

Fix some civilians on Port being unable to surrender after many compliance orders*

Fix T-Pose occurring when arresting a ragdolled AI (also disable ragdoll arresting while an AI is still dying)*

Fix Gerard getting stuck on a few objects on the ground, preventing movement*

Fix AI startling too often whilst in combat*

Fix hostage kill animation getting canceled if the player has killed the hostage taker whilst the hostage kill animation was being played, thus not killing the hostage*

Prevent instances of unintended shooting through walls*

Fix some meth suspects unable to surrender*

Fix hit animations playing whilst faking death*

Instances of suspects slow aim rotation speeds*

Prevent SWAT from yelling at team mates, caused by running AI mods*

Fix AI playing non-compliant VO whilst incapacitated*

Fix civilians stuck inside hiding places unable to get out*

Don't track target when performing a melee attack (fixes spin whilst melee'n)*

ROE updates for civilians. Since civilians (like daniela voll) can now pose a threat to swat officers, use of force will now be authorised if said civilian has injured anyone on the swat team*

Removed

Removed shotgunners from Dealer, Farm, Hospital, Hotel, Importer, Penthouse*

Gerard will now always spawn in with a weapon*

Gerard will now ignore damage hit reactions*

Disable AI to Player collision when incapacitated or dead*

AI taking a beanbag shot to the head will result in death*

Increased Farm suspect difficulty*

Penthouse veterans won’t easily hesitate when heard an aggressive noise*

Gerard’s Behaviour, and a few bug fixes/improvements with firing at SWAT outside*

Suspects and Civilians will now play a VO when sensing dead/incapacitated/fake dead AI*

Gameplay

New

Added SRO to P90

Added EXPS3 to MP510 and MP5A3

Ammunition spalling and ricochets.

Spalling happens when bullets hit steel surfaces thick enough for them not to penetrate. Ricochets happen when bullets hit surfaces at an angle.

Steel armor will cause spalling when hit. It will not cause injury to the wearer, but anyone around the spalling radius will receive damage.

Every ammunition type will have its own chance of ricocheting.

Arterial bleeds.

Hitting an AI in a spot that has major arterial veins can cause them to start bleeding, severely injuring them and dealing damage over time until they succumb to blood loss. Every ammunition type has its own chance to cause an arterial bleed.

Gore effects.

Decals now stick to AI properly instead of projecting on their model.

Bullet holes in AI will cause blood to seep around the wound and clothing slowly.

Headshots now cause head deformation.

Blood splatters on walls may be animated with blood trailing effects.

Incapacitation

AI now has a chance to fall into incapacitation when shot instead of outright dying.

Incapacitated AI must be reported to TOC (Pending additional voice acting. SWAT will use civilian incapacitation report lines for now)

Improved

Hitscan client simulation accuracy significantly improved

Re-scaled SPC-9

Slightly tweaked location of RMR optic on the SPC-9

Restricted Q and E leaning degrees to 15 sideways instead of 40, matching the third person leaning much more accurately and preventing players from peeking suspects without exposing their bodies

Slowed down ALT leaning to prevent leanspam and allow more accurate leaning increments

Increase damage for 7.62 ammo variants

Increase limb damage for JHP ammo variants

Leaning while moving will now keep the same lean angle instead of restricting half of it

Disabled player jump (Jump input binding will now be rerouted to issuing a default SWAT AI command)

ROE bug fixes and improvements*

Fixed

Fixed bullet exit effects appearing even when rounds are not fully penetrating

Fixed injured screen blur effect not fading while the player is moving

Fix “Arrest Amos Voll” objective not clearing

Fix Ballistic Shield not protecting against bullets while on back

Fix a few Rules of Engagement inconsistencies

Fix a few objectives not clearing due to AI being incapacitated

Fix grenades being thrown through walls and doors when up close*

Fix TOC not speaking when an incapacitated AI was reported*

Fix player reporting incapacitated suspects as civilians*

AI

General

New

Completely rebuilt Civilian and Suspect AI. They now use a mathematical system to weigh and make continuous decisions they deem are best for their current situation and objective, instead of randomly choosing actions to take

“Factions” system. Each AI in every level now can have unique behavior specific to that level, and each individual NPC can act differently than the other Some AI can have a “faction leader.” Arresting or killing the leader may cause a morale drop for the rest of its faction

“Rathole” system allowing AI to evade the player through vents and spaces through/between walls. Only some levels have this behavior

Hostage Taking for suspects on certain levels when specific conditions are met

AI suspects now have a limited ammo capacity. They can run out of ammunition after a set amount of reloads, what they do next depends on the situation

Improved

Suspect AI now use animations to aim and lower their weapons, instead of a simple blend between the two poses. This locks their raise-to-aim behavior causing fewer issues related to snap-shooting

AI will play appropriate reaction animations when encountering players. Suspects no longer immediately raise their weapons to shoot if they don’t expect your arrival, and depending on their personality they might be more easily scared than others!

AI now use a movement blend system. They will have to accelerate first from walking before moving at their maximum speed. This prevents erratic and unreadable AI movement suddenly moving at full speed in close quarters

AI reactions to being stunned by grenades have been improved, playing fullbody animations appropriate to the stun type

Fixed

Fixed grenades not lowering suspect morale enough. They should cause surrendering much faster

Suspects

New

Hostage taking. Some suspects can take hostages by using them as a human shields. Use grenades to break them up, or risk an accurate shot to take them down

Rat holes. Some suspects can shimmy and crawl through gaps in the wall or ventilation systems, evading the player and gaining an upper hand

Reworked AI player detection and sensing. Will essentially stop them from “sensing” players through objects, lessening chances of them shooting through walls Editor’s note: This was a necessary feature in the past to prevent them from losing track of the player if they move past small gaps and objects, but has been replaced with better and more accurate detection

Reworked reaction time. A larger amount of their actions when unaware, will be buffered by a determined amount of milliseconds instead of making decisions at the very first frame of detection. Should improve readability

Tweaked suspect focal point blends, slowing them down to prevent them from making flick shots

Fix AI faking death playing non-compliant voice lines*

Fix AI faking death too often (even when they shouldn’t)*

Fix swat not killing the player after they've killed a swat officer*

Potential fixes for SWAT AI in modded games tracking the player as an enemy*

Improved

Suspect reaction times have been lowered, but they will also be much more aware of their surroundings, and will appropriately hold angles and corners where they expect players to come from if there has been a lot of noise. The same level of deadliness, but now with a higher level of awareness

They will wander around the level and investigate gunshots, and their reaction times will be heightened if they think danger is incoming

They will take cover much more strategically and use it to conceal themselves, ambushing the player from behind objects. Be careful!

Civilians

Civilians will react to combat more appropriately by seeking hiding places when hearing gunfights and other aggressive noises, and flee when they are in the midst of a firefight

Multiple civilian profiles and behavior for each level depending on the level’s situation and circumstances

Settings

New

Add motion blur intensity slider

Weapons

New

P90

MP7

SPC9

M11 Compact

Bullet penetration values have been reworked for more consistency. Material parameters, thickness, and bullet velocity is now calculated

Improved bullet zeroing to optic dot over distance

57 USG now ejects 5.7x28mm shell casings when firing

Updated old attachment models into newer versions. New SRS model, new Pistol Flashlight model, and SMGs now have their own unique flashlight model

3P grip poses! Players now hold onto grips properly in third person, for those sick screenshots

Significantly increased damage for 7.62 ammo variants

Increase limb damage for JHP ammo variants

M76 uses 9x19 instead of 7.92*

Fixed

Fix SPC9 magazine bullets being located the wrong way*

Fix scope attachments not zeroing on SMGs*

Fix scopes copying active player post processing (i.e blood scope bug)*

Animation

Improved

Greatly improve death animation to ragdoll transitions, eliminating obvious transition popping*

Improve voice line search performance. Cache all voice lines in VO/ directory on game start for faster lookup times. This should reduce the hitches when running the game on HDDs*

Player nameplate performance improvements*

Fixed

Death animations. AI will play death animations when dying instead of playing a full ragdoll. This improves sync between AI death poses in multiplayer games. Fix 360 spin whilst arresting incapacitated AI*

A large batch of head models are now rigged for facial animation support AI will now have different facial expressions depending on the situation Real-time lip sync to dialogue is not currently supported but is planned in the future

Added a larger variety of idle poses for AI, ensuring that a group of AI NPCs can have a different and much more natural silhouette from one another

AI now play a variety of flinch animations when shot, making gunplay feel more responsive

AI now play recoil animations when shooting

Added IK animation exceptions to many animations, fixing broken arms when AI is doing animations like surrendering or fake surrendering

Fix ragdolled AI sometimes performing a 360 spin whilst being arrested *

Scoring

Removed the requirement that all civilians must be reported to pass the “Rescue all of the Civilians” objective

UI

Loadout

Added a scroll box to the Preset dropdown to handle long preset lists

Preset names now have a character limit. Names made prior will be cut off rather than extend beyond the boundary.

Fixed

Double-clicking a new weapon selection while in the Quartermaster (weapon modification) screen will properly return to the attachment list for the newly selected weapon.

Quick-removing attachments from the Loadout Detail Panel will now work consistently

Reducing ammo slots should no longer remove secondary ammo type and always keep at least one of each ammo type if multiple are selected or slots are reduced to 1

Fixed issue with adding ammo slots not automatically adding a magazine when two ammo types were selected until Loadout was reopened

Voice Over

Many new voice lines for a variety of situations

Increased frequency of random AI idle chatter

SFX

New

Tons of new weapon SFX

New level SFX

Bullet spalling SFX

Gore SFX

Many sounds that would previously not occlude (footsteps/gunshots / etc) now occlude (sounding muffled behind walls). Woohoo!

Major optimizations across all levels to many core sound components

Major optimizations/tweaks to core sound mix

Major optimizations to many FMOD events

First person weapon full auto firing smoothed significantly

Tweaked timings for ADS sounds

Weapon foley updated to have more prominent pouch sounds

Bullet ricochet sound is now independent from bullet impact sound

Updates to various weapon sounds

SBR reverted to use older variant of gunshot sound

Bodyfall sound can now play at gentler velocity

Smoother reverb transitions as player moves across a level

Tweak sound size for door alarm sounds

Tweak sound size for keycard pickup sounds

Fixed

Fix issue where certain weapons would make no sound when fired from a third person

Fix issue where taser contact sound wouldn’t play

Fix issue where certain incorrect environmental ambience parameters could be assigned on level start

Fix issue where a certain gas canister would sound like a nuke if shot

Fix rare issue where certain important sounds could cut out during intense gunfights

Rerender many assets to remove pops

Fix issues with MP5 / Legion reloads using incorrect sounds*

Lobby

Fixed

Fix low res popup target texture*

Fix out of bounds traversal found in locker room*

Fixed players being able to travel outside the lobby, found near the firing range*

Club

Club music can now be shut off from the DJ booth

Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambience

Fix issue where certain ambient layer wouldn’t play

Importer

Blocking volumes added to prevent out of bounds traversal

Fix AI stuck up top on the parcel piles

Fix a few texture issues

Dealer

Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambience

Fix instances of wrong ambience playing in certain areas

Gas

Disabled key card deny sound for fire exit door

Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambience

Fix a few hiding closet collision issues*

Fixed Active shooter not targeting civilians*

Hospital

Delete cup clipping into water dispenser*

Out of bounds fixes in spawn area*

Bomb Threat - Fix SWAT AI stuck at spawn*

Fix AI shooting through window shutters*

Fix SWAT AI not being able to navigate on some staircases*

Fix AI seeing through small gaps through window blinds*

Unreachable civilians spawns in Barricaded Suspects*

Adjust mop bucket position to prevent AI from being stuck/un-navigable*

Blocking volumes added to prevent out of bounds traversal*

Lowered urinals*

Enabled physics for buckets and wet floor sign*

Fix SWAT AI unable to traverse on some staircases*

Lighting rebake*

Fix issue where exterior sirens wouldn't muffle correctly at emergency*

Fix issue where reverb could drop out at emergency*

Meth

Additional sound detailing / updates to level ambience

Separate environmental ambience beds so one doesn’t play before the other during transition

Add blocking volume to prevent AI standing on thin objects*

Fix floating police car light*

Penthouse

Penthouse TV now uses alternative propagation solution to pan sound around wall

Fix issue where certain outdoor SFX sounded clear regardless of player position

Fix instances of wrong ambience playing in certain areas

Remove floating sign*

Ridgeline

Added / Updated existing SFX

Certain sounds should now flow more dynamically across environment (i.e. Trees)

Fix instances of certain ambience parameters not updating in certain areas

**Valley

**

Fix out of bounds traversal near spawn

Added more spawns for Daniela Voll*

**Datacenter

**

Mindjot security guards now use MK18 instead of ARWC*

Fixed

Fix ragdolled AI sometimes performing a 360 spin whilst being arrested*

**Port

**

Improved

Red dot visibility*

Sped up port lighting exposure compensation*

Agency

Exterior to interior audio transitions*

Added additional audio transition zone for exterior tent*

Fix effect on M37 potentially muffling it*

Fix issue where reverb could drop out at emergency*

Farm

Collision fixes in areas where players could walk through some walls*

Light leaking*

Music

New

Club OST

Data Center OST

Agency OST

Main Menu OST

Updated Ridgeline OST basement cue

Fixed

Fixed an issue where Ridgeline OST could repeat certain cues twice

Fixed an issue where Hotel Upper Rooms OST could potentially stop playing

Fixed an issue where certain areas on Dealer would incorrectly play music

Misc

Map analytics added to help identify gameplay issues / improve gameplay (Defaults to off)

When enabled will stream actor locations / events to a server for further analysis No user identifiable information is sent Will be used for tracking down AI issues

Added a permanent message indicating if map analytics is recording or not, and if so what the Game ID is

Nvidia DLSS implementation updated to 2.3.11

Conclusion

That concludes the patch notes for the long-awaited Adam Release. The VOID Interactive team could not be more grateful to everyone for their support along this journey. It’s been a couple of months of hard work behind the scenes, and we can’t wait to bring you more updates in the future!

Keep your feet on the ground,

Void Interactive.