December 7 Update

Misc:
-Cars now sink in the ocean;
-Cars now make wind sounds when being driven;
-Cars and VTOLs placed in the military bases;
-Improved street lamp and vehicle headlight shadows;
-It's now impossible to enter the tutorial cave after you already finished it;
-Beating the 10th pursuit level now reloads the main scene;
Bug Fixes:
-'Continue Game' button in the main menu not being greyed out when there's no save file;
-Cop cars chasing player when the pursuit is supposed to be over;
-Catnip's model at the exit of the tutorial island not being deactivated when entering the VTOL;
-Camera not always facing the stone path when exiting the Hideout;
-Car headlight shadows not turning on automatically at night when being driven;
Changed files in this update