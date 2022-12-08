December 7 Update

Misc:

-Cars now sink in the ocean;

-Cars now make wind sounds when being driven;

-Cars and VTOLs placed in the military bases;

-Improved street lamp and vehicle headlight shadows;

-It's now impossible to enter the tutorial cave after you already finished it;

-Beating the 10th pursuit level now reloads the main scene;

Bug Fixes:

-'Continue Game' button in the main menu not being greyed out when there's no save file;

-Cop cars chasing player when the pursuit is supposed to be over;

-Catnip's model at the exit of the tutorial island not being deactivated when entering the VTOL;

-Camera not always facing the stone path when exiting the Hideout;

-Car headlight shadows not turning on automatically at night when being driven;