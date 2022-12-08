Omega Strikers -- Dec. 8th Update Patch Notes

Hello Gamers! Welcome to the one and only Omega Strikers Patch Notes with your hosts Aesop, Sotere, and Wav3! We're well into December at this point, which means our full launch is just a couple of months away. Exciting!!

In the meantime, we've cooked up a small patch with some tweaks to characters and trainings that could use it. It's relatively light as we're still holding off on all the fattest changes for launch, but y'know, read it anyway! Read it, absorb it, live it. That's the Omega Strikers slogan. (No it isn't, I made it up just now.)

STRIKERS

AI.MI

Ai.Mi isn't far off from where we'd like her to be, so we're giving her just a few more chances to Glitch.Pop off.

Glitch.Pop Base Cooldown :: Reduced from 7s → 6.5s Player Knockback :: Increased from 180 + 0.9 → 200 + 1.0



ATLAS

He's been lackluster for a little, so we're giving Atlas some solid buffs to help him find more reliability as a defensive and supportive goalie.

Astral Projection (PRIMARY) Base Cooldown :: Reduced from 8s → 7.5s

Celestial Intervention (SPECIAL) Base Cooldown :: Reduced from 60s → 50s Base Duration :: Increased from 3s → 3.5



DREK'AR

The Shotgun Lizard's combos were pretty strong, so we are looking to add some counterplay and ensure players think about committing to each of his shots. We are also tuning down his Max Stagger to bring him in line with the rest of the cast as we've found this differentiation to not be particularly compelling for his power budget.

Base Stats Starting Max Stagger Reduced from 1200 → 1100 Stagger at Max Level :: Reduced from 1700 → 1600

Lock and Load (PRIMARY) Total Channel Time :: Increased from 0.15s → 0.25s Hit box and missiles still become active in the first 0.15s Animation adjusted to better fit the 0.1s extra time Drek'ar must stand still after firing.



JULIETTE

In the same vein as Drek'ar, we are also bringing down Juliette's Max Stagger. We're aiming to match other Strikers to further even out the combat playing field for brawlers and other characters.

Base Stats Starting Max Stagger Reduced from 1350 → 1250 Stagger at Max Level :: Reduced from 1850 → 1750



X

In the same vein as Drek'ar and Juliette, we are also bringing down X's Max Stagger. We're aiming to match other Strikers to further even out the combat playing field for brawlers and other characters. (Yeah, I copied and pasted that, wanna fight about it?!)

Base Stats Starting Max Stagger Reduced from 1350 → 1250 Stagger at Max Level :: Reduced from 1850 → 1750



ASHER

Asher's gameplay pattern seems to have been reigned in with the removal and addition of particular mechanics. Overall, it looks less compelling for her to be balanced around a weaker Max Stagger compared to other Strikers, so we are bringing her late game Max Stagger up to match others.

Base Stats Stagger at Max Level :: Increased from 1500 → 1600 Starting Stagger :: (UNCHANGED) 1100



KAI

Kai continued to be too STRONK so we're hitting the up-time of his other abilities to hopefully bring him back into a fair playing field.

Barrage (PRIMARY)

Cooldown :: Increased from 9s → 10s

Giga Blast (SPECIAL)

Cooldown :: Increased from 12s → 15s

RUNE

You've all gotten better at Rune, so we've started to see players pull off plays with little to no counter play when it comes to combo-ing his Pillars together. While we like rewarding players who have mastered their characters, this combo in particular was just a little bit too hard to react to, so we are adding a bit of delay to his Pillar to make this combo less reliable.

Unstable Anomaly (PRIMARY) Activation time for Anomaly :: Increased from 0.25s → 0.35s Cast Time for Rune :: Unchanged (0.25s)



TRAININGS