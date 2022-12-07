Tuning Update for Starship Troopers: Extermination Alpha Playtest

Attention Citizens,
Today we have released another update for the ongoing Starship Troopers: Extermination Intel Alpha Playtest.
This update includes:
- Enabled Hive objectives in the Slam game mode, making the game more challenging if the players don't keep the Threat meter in check!
- Reduced friendly fire damage to 1% for all weapons
- Removed the ultra low quality setting for audio, which was resulting in sounds not being played
Please continue to leave feedback on the closed Alpha Playtest Discord server.
Thank you for your continued support!
At ease,
- Offworld HQ
