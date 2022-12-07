Tuning Update for Starship Troopers: Extermination Alpha Playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 10101080 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Attention Citizens,

Today we have released another update for the ongoing Starship Troopers: Extermination Intel Alpha Playtest.

This update includes:

Enabled Hive objectives in the Slam game mode, making the game more challenging if the players don't keep the Threat meter in check!

Reduced friendly fire damage to 1% for all weapons

Removed the ultra low quality setting for audio, which was resulting in sounds not being played

Please continue to leave feedback on the closed Alpha Playtest Discord server.

Thank you for your continued support!

At ease,