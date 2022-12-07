 Skip to content

Olho update for 7 December 2022

Vila versão 0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10101071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 12/07/22, I come here to bring the first update of "Eye"
village version 0.1
Village was added to the game
To go to your village press "select" or "back" to open the screen selection, go to the top left.
bonfire for lighting your village added+
the first houses in your village have been added+
squirrel to decorate your village has been added+
globin added, it gives 1 life and mana+ potion refill
Added health and mana selection by pressing "LB" and opening the powerups menu

Changed files in this update

