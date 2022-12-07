Update 2022.0.6

This patch is one of the biggest, if not THE BIGGEST, updates in Evolution history. The aim of all these changes is to:

Make it easier to meet other players.

Bring competition together.

Make racing more exciting and closer.

My aims was to sort out the races on the track and have more grad stands finishes.

But, on the other hand, I didn't want to ruin the part of the Engine Evolution we all like.

ALL CHANGES ARE NOT FINAL

After careful thinking and experimentation, I concluded that I think these changes should improve the situation:

8 generation -> 3 ages

Matchmaker is now based on the ages

All generations were rebalanced in order to match ages together in random races

Penalties were reworked: You slow down for some time instead of getting a penalty at the end of the race

Players far behind receive a speed bonus

Added slipstream

Acceleration, top speed, braking, and turning were rebalanced on all vehicles/upgrades/consumables/equipment

Lap times from this "arcade" style do not count on the leaderboard

Changed matchmaker: AGE 1 tracks are now only the simplest ones (< 40 s). Dymokury and Jičín are back in AGE 3

Champion of the day remains "classic."

NO TIMES COUNT ON THE LEADERBOARD - they will count once I am 100% sure these changes will stay

The changes are likely not final, and some rebalancing is expected. Some UI simplifications are expected in the near future.