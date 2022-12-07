 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 7 December 2022

Update 2022.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10100922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is one of the biggest, if not THE BIGGEST, updates in Evolution history. The aim of all these changes is to:

  • Make it easier to meet other players.
  • Bring competition together.
  • Make racing more exciting and closer.
  • My aims was to sort out the races on the track and have more grad stands finishes.
  • But, on the other hand, I didn't want to ruin the part of the Engine Evolution we all like.
  • ALL CHANGES ARE NOT FINAL

After careful thinking and experimentation, I concluded that I think these changes should improve the situation:

  • 8 generation -> 3 ages
  • Matchmaker is now based on the ages
  • All generations were rebalanced in order to match ages together in random races
  • Penalties were reworked: You slow down for some time instead of getting a penalty at the end of the race
  • Players far behind receive a speed bonus
  • Added slipstream
  • Acceleration, top speed, braking, and turning were rebalanced on all vehicles/upgrades/consumables/equipment
  • Lap times from this "arcade" style do not count on the leaderboard
  • Changed matchmaker: AGE 1 tracks are now only the simplest ones (< 40 s). Dymokury and Jičín are back in AGE 3
  • Champion of the day remains "classic."
  • NO TIMES COUNT ON THE LEADERBOARD - they will count once I am 100% sure these changes will stay

The changes are likely not final, and some rebalancing is expected. Some UI simplifications are expected in the near future.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1871991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link