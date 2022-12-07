Update 2022.0.6

This patch is one of the biggest, if not THE BIGGEST, updates in Evolution history. The aim of all these changes is to:
- Make it easier to meet other players.
- Bring competition together.
- Make racing more exciting and closer.
- My aims was to sort out the races on the track and have more grad stands finishes.
- But, on the other hand, I didn't want to ruin the part of the Engine Evolution we all like.
- ALL CHANGES ARE NOT FINAL
After careful thinking and experimentation, I concluded that I think these changes should improve the situation:
- 8 generation -> 3 ages
- Matchmaker is now based on the ages
- All generations were rebalanced in order to match ages together in random races
- Penalties were reworked: You slow down for some time instead of getting a penalty at the end of the race
- Players far behind receive a speed bonus
- Added slipstream
- Acceleration, top speed, braking, and turning were rebalanced on all vehicles/upgrades/consumables/equipment
- Lap times from this "arcade" style do not count on the leaderboard
- Changed matchmaker: AGE 1 tracks are now only the simplest ones (< 40 s). Dymokury and Jičín are back in AGE 3
- Champion of the day remains "classic."
- NO TIMES COUNT ON THE LEADERBOARD - they will count once I am 100% sure these changes will stay
The changes are likely not final, and some rebalancing is expected. Some UI simplifications are expected in the near future.
Changed files in this update