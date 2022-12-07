Based on the player feedback we fixed the resizing of a window. You can play in a full screen mode or in a windowed mode which you can resize and all the UI and game elements should be visible all the time.
Last Girl in Futa Sexpocalypse update for 7 December 2022
Small update - window resizing
