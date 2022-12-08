v1.088 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10100754 · Last edited 8 December 2022 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy

v1.088 of Trombone Champ is live! Here's what's up in this version:

New tracks: "Taps" and "La Marseillaise!"

More performance optimizations.

Very short notes should now tally their points correctly and have a unique display.

Added a display of total toots to the score screen.

Added shortcuts to card collection + baboon screens from the score screen.

If your settings file becomes corrupted for any reason, the game should now create a new file rather than softlocking on launch.

Mod alert!!! Nothing in this update should completely break the game, but some mods may need to be updated:

The way scores are calculated has been changed very slightly to accommodate short notes. A lot of custom tracks created by users contained very short notes which would always give the user a score of 0. That should now be fixed, but any mods that display score data or work with scoring may need slight adjustments.

The screen that displays your score has been updated, so any mods that add stuff to that screen may need updating.

More updates on the way, as always! Thank you for your continued patience!

-Dan V