 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chrono Survival update for 7 December 2022

Patch 0.61

Share · View all patches · Build 10100692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content:
4 New Meta-progressions.
12 New Items (for 7-12 loops and 6 for New Unlocks in "Collection")

Balance:
Less gold dropped from opponents.
Less gold from roulette chests.
Bonus enemies damage from loops slightly reduced.
Slightly reduced intensity of the waves of the last two minutes (does not apply to the final locations).
Increased base health of all bosses (by 10-20% on average).
Bosses get 50% resistance to debuffs (chance to avoid them).
Gold Idol - Damage +2|4|6 -> 1|2|3 for 100 gold.

Bug Fixes:
Princess was dying immediately when starting on late cycles.
Lots of minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1897741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link