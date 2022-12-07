Patch 0.61

Content:

4 New Meta-progressions.

12 New Items (for 7-12 loops and 6 for New Unlocks in "Collection")

Balance:

Less gold dropped from opponents.

Less gold from roulette chests.

Bonus enemies damage from loops slightly reduced.

Slightly reduced intensity of the waves of the last two minutes (does not apply to the final locations).

Increased base health of all bosses (by 10-20% on average).

Bosses get 50% resistance to debuffs (chance to avoid them).

Gold Idol - Damage +2|4|6 -> 1|2|3 for 100 gold.

Bug Fixes:

Princess was dying immediately when starting on late cycles.

Lots of minor fixes.