CHRISTMAS UPDATE - AVAILABLE NOW

Dreamers!

What a bright time, it’s the right time

To roll the night away

Jingle bell time is a swell time

To go bouncin' in an Amberial update

As you might have guessed already by the many subtle hints - it's Christmas time in Amberial Dreams!

So, really, it's AmberMas..!

Disclaimer: in no event shall we, the Amberial Dreams team, be liable to the player's facepalming to our puns or shaking their head - however we shall taketh the chuckles and smiles.

NEW

New AmberMas Avatars: you can now play as a bauble or piece of coal

Important note: playing using these avatars won't qualify your times in the leadeboard, and the coal one modifies the gameplay as its physics is different - so you might not be able to finish all levels with it :D

Skybound (AmberMas version) by Ethbar is now in Amber's light

New AmberMas Song

New AmberMas Environment

Pieces can now be transparent

New fixture piece: Bridge with Railing

During normal gameplay, the camera will now zoom out based on the player's speed

IMPROVEMENTS

Hall of Portal levels now have the initial Title / Par time animation

Non-hold Flingers can now launch all loose objects

Strengthened the Twinkle Drift bounding surges

The lights inside crystals now beat in rhythm

Updated Ambtris level

Light Blocks, Crystals and Pendant Lamps can now be colored

Removed blue lines that sometimes appear when finishing a level

FIXED

Level names now have a max length of 50 characters

Level descriptions with only blank characters are not allowed anymore

Rails no longer undo gravity switchers

Lasers can now be placed on paths again

Fixed menu pause fade to black animation

KNOWN ISSUES

The restart/rhythm bug is still there in the Voidtone and Porphyry Dust environments.

We will aim to fix it during December!

NEW AMBERMAS AVATARS

served with pastiche Christmas song quotes

COAL AVATAR

He sees you when you’re playing, he knows when you’re in game, he knows when you’ve been bad or good, so be good, for goodness sake!

BAUBLE AVATAR

Christmas Eve will find me, where the Bauble Avatar gleams. I’ll be playing Amberial for Christmas, if only in my dreams.

BE PART OF OUR ROLLSOME COMMUNITY

There’ll be parties for gaming, marshmallows for toasting and speedrunning out in the snow.

If you want to stay up to date, share your favourite levels or memes, exchange niceties or simply like talk about the game and make friends, you can join us on Discord, Reddit and Twitter.

You are welcome in our beloved community of Dreamers!

There will be content on Twitter for the holidays - remember to check us out!

Much love from all the Amberial Dreams team - and happy holidays to everyone! ♥

PS: I SURE HOPE YOU RECOGNIZED ALL THE CHRISTMAS SONGS! :D