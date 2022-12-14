CHRISTMAS UPDATE - AVAILABLE NOW

Dreamers!
What a bright time, it’s the right time
To roll the night away
Jingle bell time is a swell time
To go bouncin' in an Amberial update
As you might have guessed already by the many subtle hints - it's Christmas time in Amberial Dreams!
So, really, it's AmberMas..!
Disclaimer: in no event shall we, the Amberial Dreams team, be liable to the player's facepalming to our puns or shaking their head - however we shall taketh the chuckles and smiles.
NEW
- New AmberMas Avatars: you can now play as a bauble or piece of coal
Important note: playing using these avatars won't qualify your times in the leadeboard, and the coal one modifies the gameplay as its physics is different - so you might not be able to finish all levels with it :D
- Skybound (AmberMas version) by Ethbar is now in Amber's light
- New AmberMas Song
- New AmberMas Environment
- Pieces can now be transparent
- New fixture piece: Bridge with Railing
- During normal gameplay, the camera will now zoom out based on the player's speed
IMPROVEMENTS
- Hall of Portal levels now have the initial Title / Par time animation
- Non-hold Flingers can now launch all loose objects
- Strengthened the Twinkle Drift bounding surges
- The lights inside crystals now beat in rhythm
- Updated Ambtris level
- Light Blocks, Crystals and Pendant Lamps can now be colored
- Removed blue lines that sometimes appear when finishing a level
FIXED
- Level names now have a max length of 50 characters
- Level descriptions with only blank characters are not allowed anymore
- Rails no longer undo gravity switchers
- Lasers can now be placed on paths again
- Fixed menu pause fade to black animation
KNOWN ISSUES
- The restart/rhythm bug is still there in the Voidtone and Porphyry Dust environments.
We will aim to fix it during December!
NEW AMBERMAS AVATARS
served with pastiche Christmas song quotes
COAL AVATAR
He sees you when you’re playing, he knows when you’re in game, he knows when you’ve been bad or good, so be good, for goodness sake!
BAUBLE AVATAR
Christmas Eve will find me, where the Bauble Avatar gleams. I’ll be playing Amberial for Christmas, if only in my dreams.
BE PART OF OUR ROLLSOME COMMUNITY
There’ll be parties for gaming, marshmallows for toasting and speedrunning out in the snow.
If you want to stay up to date, share your favourite levels or memes, exchange niceties or simply like talk about the game and make friends, you can join us on Discord, Reddit and Twitter.
You are welcome in our beloved community of Dreamers!
There will be content on Twitter for the holidays - remember to check us out!
Much love from all the Amberial Dreams team - and happy holidays to everyone! ♥
PS: I SURE HOPE YOU RECOGNIZED ALL THE CHRISTMAS SONGS! :D
