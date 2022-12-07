 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crimson Snow update for 7 December 2022

Hotfix 12/08/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10100419 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to all those who plays, write us messages and send emails with founded bugs. We've collected your comments and released a short patch that fixes some problems:

• In the dark room on the first floor, there was a small chance that the next event would not trigger. Fixed.
• Fixed minor graphical issues with the expanding corridor.
• In the shrinking corridor there was a chance that the players could fall through the floor if they pressed hard against the right wall during the animation. Fixed.
• We changed the font and increased the size of the letters for reading notes.
• UI settings didn't properly display some menus on low resolution monitors or screens with 4:3 aspect ratio. Fixed.
• Enemy navigation was slightly improved.
• In some places the player's footsteps in the snow didn't make any sound. Fixed.

We continue to read your comments and work on the game, so feel free to email us with your findings.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link