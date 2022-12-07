Minor Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10100351 · Last edited 7 December 2022 – 20:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Players can now setup Controller Deadzone in the option.

Players can now setup Controller Pointer Speed in the option.

Default Setting in the option menu now properly works.

A few minor bug fixed. (Hopefully)

Game difficulty after 30 minute mark is updated which is not final. It can be changed frequently.

Lagging problem is fixed. However, if you still experienced, please let me know in Steam Community.

If the game behaves weird, please remove following file or folder.

These are temporary file and it can cause an unexpected crash.

C:\Users\YourName\AppData\Roaming\Legend_of_Kendor

AppData is a hidden folder by Windows. You can see them by checking View Hidden Items.