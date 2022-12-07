The Hidden Room V2.1 Phase 1 now available

Hello!

The Playtest has begun and Phase 1 update is now available. Here's a list of what we're testing in this phase:

-Controller support (currently partial, only movement and running works - more controller features will be released in Phase 2)

-2 new achievements: "Finish The Hidden Room in under 1:30 minutes" and "Complete 5 runs in under 1 minute". This last achievement progress can be tracked on Steam (if the progress is not updating on Steam, please report it in #playtesting ). Progress update on Steam might require to close the game first. Both achievements can be unlocked in Speedrun Mode.

-Steam Cloud: Your achievements progress file will be saved on Steam Cloud. We're initially testing the achievement save file only in order to fully implement future files saving in the future correctly.

Phase 1 will end on December 13, and Phase 2 will begin on December 14. The changelog of Phase 2 will be posted on December 13.

We've also upgraded the game to Unreal Engine 5.1, so if you're having performance issues please report them.

Remember that you can join the Playtesting Discord Server here: https://discord.gg/dPxwxr3aRB

Thank you for testing! :)