4X4 update for 7 December 2022

p.0X8_4,5 Stage Some Pattern Images Change, Add In-Game Menu "RETRY", Fix Small

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There are patterns that you should avoid by color separation, especially in stages 4, 5
Until now, we had to distinguish them by color because they had the same shape
Now, I'm going to change the shape
Players who have difficulty distinguishing colors have been modified to avoid the pattern by looking at the shape, not the color
(Please let me know if there is a strange sentence because I am not good at English!)

I added a button to restart the stage quickly in the in-game option.

Fixed the Typo, little bugs.

Changed files in this update

