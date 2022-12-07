p.0X8_4,5 Stage Some Pattern Images Change, Add In-Game Menu "RETRY", Fix Small

There are patterns that you should avoid by color separation, especially in stages 4, 5

Until now, we had to distinguish them by color because they had the same shape

Now, I'm going to change the shape

Players who have difficulty distinguishing colors have been modified to avoid the pattern by looking at the shape, not the color

(Please let me know if there is a strange sentence because I am not good at English!)

I added a button to restart the stage quickly in the in-game option.

Fixed the Typo, little bugs.