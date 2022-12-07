 Skip to content

Bodies of Water (VR) update for 7 December 2022

12/7/2022 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Have added more current effects to the physics objects and pickups that are found on the later levels now as well.

Added an Oxygen Toxicity death for if the player goes below 60 meters also.

Thank you.

Bodies of Water (VR) Content Depot 1639481
