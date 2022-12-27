 Skip to content

World of Art - learn with Jigsaw Puzzles update for 27 December 2022

WINTER UPDATE and 1050 PAINTINGS

Share · View all patches · Build 10099973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Have a Wonderful Christmas Holidays
and
All the best in New Year 2023!

There will be more and more paintings in 2023, a DLC and few other surprises.
I hope 2023 will bring us all PEACE and JOY!
All the best!

