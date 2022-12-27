WINTER UPDATE and 1050 PAINTINGS

Have a Wonderful Christmas Holidays
and
All the best in New Year 2023!
There will be more and more paintings in 2023, a DLC and few other surprises.
I hope 2023 will bring us all PEACE and JOY!
All the best!
