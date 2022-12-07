Announcing our new Winter 2022-2023 Roadmap!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for all your love and support, Action Heroes!

You asked for more details, and we are here to deliver. A roadmap for all of the exciting upcoming Pistol Whip content is now available!



Our team is hard at work creating even more content for our Heroes to enjoy.

Earlier in November, we celebrated Pistol Whip’s third anniversary and now, we’re excited to announce our plans for the rest of 2022 and early 2023:

Pico®4 Launch . Pistol Whip will make its debut on Pico 4 headsets on December 15, 2022.

. Pistol Whip will make its debut on Pico 4 headsets on December 15, 2022. Official Modding Tool . Titled Pistol Mix, the officially supported community modding tool for Pistol Whip on PC VR will roll out in 2023.

. Titled Pistol Mix, the officially supported community modding tool for Pistol Whip on PC VR will roll out in 2023. New Scenes Coming Soon! Overdrive is a major content update on the horizon, with multiple brand-new Scenes for players to sink their teeth into. Arriving throughout Spring 2023.

And have no fear, heroes. This won’t be the end of what we have in store for Pistol Whip, so keep your eyes on our social media channels (@PistolWhipVR) for all the latest updates, or join our official Discord (http://pistolwhip.gg)!

Love,

Cloudhead Games