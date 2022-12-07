new level/enemies/map-additions difficulty-changes and some bug-fixes

normal/hard/totally mad difficulties +1shot/+1life
easy difficulty +1shot
fixed a bug where the level-completed-colored-circles wouldn't appear
fixed frame-rate-influence-able enemy jumping
- some sound/animation-additions and some bug-fixes
cauliflower(launches at one and then breaks apart in pieces when hit the player or the ground)
melons(bounce around and aimed-spit-shoot)
strawberries(they fall of plants and then jump-follow)
aubergine(they are tall and aimed-spit-shoot)
Changed files in this update