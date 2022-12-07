new level/enemies/map-additions difficulty-changes and some bug-fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10099766 · Last edited 7 December 2022 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy

normal/hard/totally mad difficulties +1shot/+1life

easy difficulty +1shot

fixed a bug where the level-completed-colored-circles wouldn't appear

fixed frame-rate-influence-able enemy jumping

some sound/animation-additions and some bug-fixes



cauliflower(launches at one and then breaks apart in pieces when hit the player or the ground)



melons(bounce around and aimed-spit-shoot)



strawberries(they fall of plants and then jump-follow)



aubergine(they are tall and aimed-spit-shoot)