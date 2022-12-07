 Skip to content

good game update for 7 December 2022

new level/enemies/map-additions difficulty-changes and some bug-fixes

good game update for 7 December 2022 · Build 10099766

Patchnotes via Steam Community

normal/hard/totally mad difficulties +1shot/+1life
easy difficulty +1shot

fixed a bug where the level-completed-colored-circles wouldn't appear
fixed frame-rate-influence-able enemy jumping

  • some sound/animation-additions and some bug-fixes


cauliflower(launches at one and then breaks apart in pieces when hit the player or the ground)


melons(bounce around and aimed-spit-shoot)

strawberries(they fall of plants and then jump-follow)

aubergine(they are tall and aimed-spit-shoot)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2101681
