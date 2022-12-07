Move It Update Now Live!

Howdy Folks!

Hope everyone is having a great holiday season so far. I’ve been hard at work on what was supposed to be a patch update. The result, however, is another content update. Whoops.

The Move It update is not exactly what was planned on the road map, but I got sidetracked with adding some new decorations and the ability to move placed objects around. There are a host of new tweaks and fixes as well. Thank you all for the amazing feedback and support. Have a merry/happy Holiday and/or Christmas! 🙂

Moving Objects



Objects can now be quickly and easily moved around. Simply click the Move Object button in the footer section of the object info panel. This allowed for easier decorating and optimizing colonist workflows. While most objects can be moved, structural objects such as walls, doors and the elevator can not be moved using the new object move function.

Decorations



The wall sign and wall poster have been added to the game. Once placed they can be configured on what to display. Some sign and poster options are unlocked as part of existing research projects.

Colonist Behavior

I’ve made a few tweaks to colonist behavior to help make them a bit quicker when gathering items and performing actions. I’ll be working on more balance-related changes in an upcoming update.

Colonists will now factor in the distance from a previous inventory position when calculating multiple inventories to pick up from or drop off to. The old method only factored in the distance from the colonist’s initial position for all checked inventories. This change should mean colonists take less time gathering items when getting the items from multiple inventory locations.

Colonist action speed has been sped up overall. They will still perform more quickly based on their level, but their overall speed range has been increased.

Each time a colonist fails to perform an action, their success chance will now increase slightly. The success chance will continue to increase until they finally succeed at the action, at which time the success chance will return to normal. This should reduce instances of colonists, especially at lower job role levels, getting into long cycles of failure when mining or crafting for example.

25% Off

Mercury Fallen is currently 25% off for the rest of the week. It’s a great time to pickup or gift a copy!

Be sure to check out the full release notes below for all of the additions, changes and fixes.

Support & Follow Mercury Fallen Development On

Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap | Merch | Patreon

Release Notes

Additions

Added a “Move Object” action button to info panel footer for applicable objects. This allows the player to easily moved placed objects/machines. Structural objects like walls and flooring can’t be moved.

Added wall sign furniture with 12 sign variants (some require relevant research)

Added wall poster with 4 poster variants.

Robot Uprising scenario has a slightly different starting story

Overslept mission replaced with a robot specific mission in the Robot Uprising scenario



Changes

Can now copy/paste algae farm settings

Can now copy/paste aquarium settings

Beds reduce colonist fatigue a bit faster

Water flowing in conduits now brighter to better show water flow

Storage containers no longer show the “allowed items not set” icon if the container isn’t constructed yet.

Colonists will now factor in distance from previous inventory position when calculating multiple inventories to pickup from or drop off to. The old method only factored in the distance from the colonists initial position for all checked inventories.

When picking up items on the ground, colonists will now check for additional items to pick up in a larger radius.

Colonist action success chance increases by a small amount each time they fail an action until the action succeeds. This minimizes colonists getting stuck in long failure cycles.

Increased colonist work speed range. Colonists will still work faster at higher job role levels, but the over all speed has been increased.

Modding

GDGameScenario now has an intro_story tag. This is the story that will play when starting a new game with that scenario

Fixes