Update 0.20 Patch Notes

Major New Features
-
New economy system: you can now buy and sell trade goods directly at the Sailwind office. The prices and availability will change over time based on a simulated supply and demand system. You will also have access to some information about the prices of goods on other islands, allowing more planning and predictability with trading.
-
Currencies: each region now uses its own regional currency, and there is also a universal "gold" currency (at the moment only used for purchasing ships). You can exchange currencies at the Sailwind office in capital cities and several other islands. The exchange rate will vary over time, and your transactions will affect it as well. (if you load a previous save, your "old" gold will be converted automatically, with some amount split evenly between the three regional currencies, and new gold for larger amounts)
-
Missions: missions are now integrated with the new economy system, using the market prices of goods to determine mission rewards and destinations. In general, you can expect more variety, such as some rare very high reward missions. Also, trans-oceaninc missions will now generally pay significantly less money.
Other New Features
- the port mission UI now has separate tabs for local and world missions
- crates of tobacco can now be bought and sold as a trade good on the market
- improved the tutorial hints to be more helpful
- various small UI improvements
Balance Changes
- local missions can now have up to 5 goods (6 for capital cities), but the amount is limited by your reputation (max 3 goods at the lowest level)
- world missions can have up to 12 goods
- when starting a new game, the moon phase will now be approaching full moon, to ensure the first several nights are bright
Bug Fixes
- improved the stability of the boat physics, possibly reducing the frequency of random glitches and crashes
- fixed some bugs causing the tutorial hints to show incorrect information in some situations
- various other minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update