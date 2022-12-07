Version 1.013 is now live!

Another day, another update! This one has several balance tweaks and quality of life changes here and there, plus a few buffs to certain classes to reinforce their roles and make them more viable in the late-game. Here's a full list.
New features:
- You can now enter a quote for a custom character to deliver when they're declared MVP of a battle! This can be customized by clicking the "Bio & Quote" button on the character creation screen.
Battle:
- The full stat panel for a target will no longer close when switching targets. Instead, it will refresh to show the stats of the new target.
- Healing bonus from magic skill ("Magical" abilities) is now correctly affected by effects such as magic dampening.
- Relaxed the limit on the number of deployed summonable entities that can exist on the battlefield at one time.
- Combined damage from Pain effects now caps at 99 HP damage per turn.
- Modified the formula that determines the chance of landing a status effect on a higher level foe. It should be easier to do now.
- The AI thinking time has been adjusted to scale with the size of the map, which should help with instances where a distant AI doesn't know how to act.
Abilities:
- Replaced the agent's "Hunker Down" with a new ability, "Gunner Nest." This ability improves gun accuracy and increases gun damage depending on target distance while the agent is in cover.
- The agent ability "Quick Draw" no longer triggers reaction abilities.
- Fixed an issue where the Endurance Disruption effect was only lasting one turn.
- Increased the survivability of the Astral Ally unit.
- The ability Cold Snap is now confined to a single target. Its SP cost has been reduced to 10.
- Unique ability attacks now better scale up with level.
- Staggering Strike now ignores weapon verticality when used with non-melee weapons.
- The demolitionist adept ability "What I Have Wrought" now bestows +1% damage to any attack per Havoc tile on the map. This caps at +20%.
- Reduced the bonuses granted by Potioncraft.
- The Mana Distiller now grants +50 Elemental RES.
UI:
- Fixed an issue where a very long message log could become corrupted with markup tags.
- You can now close the save screen by right-clicking the mouse or pressing the cancel button on the gamepad.
