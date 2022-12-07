Version 1.013 is now live!

Another day, another update! This one has several balance tweaks and quality of life changes here and there, plus a few buffs to certain classes to reinforce their roles and make them more viable in the late-game. Here's a full list.

New features:

You can now enter a quote for a custom character to deliver when they're declared MVP of a battle! This can be customized by clicking the "Bio & Quote" button on the character creation screen.

Battle:

The full stat panel for a target will no longer close when switching targets. Instead, it will refresh to show the stats of the new target.

Healing bonus from magic skill ("Magical" abilities) is now correctly affected by effects such as magic dampening.

Relaxed the limit on the number of deployed summonable entities that can exist on the battlefield at one time.

Combined damage from Pain effects now caps at 99 HP damage per turn.

Modified the formula that determines the chance of landing a status effect on a higher level foe. It should be easier to do now.

The AI thinking time has been adjusted to scale with the size of the map, which should help with instances where a distant AI doesn't know how to act.

Abilities:

Replaced the agent's "Hunker Down" with a new ability, "Gunner Nest." This ability improves gun accuracy and increases gun damage depending on target distance while the agent is in cover.

The agent ability "Quick Draw" no longer triggers reaction abilities.

Fixed an issue where the Endurance Disruption effect was only lasting one turn.

Increased the survivability of the Astral Ally unit.

The ability Cold Snap is now confined to a single target. Its SP cost has been reduced to 10.

Unique ability attacks now better scale up with level.

Staggering Strike now ignores weapon verticality when used with non-melee weapons.

The demolitionist adept ability "What I Have Wrought" now bestows +1% damage to any attack per Havoc tile on the map. This caps at +20%.

Reduced the bonuses granted by Potioncraft.

The Mana Distiller now grants +50 Elemental RES.

UI: