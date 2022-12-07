Patch Notes - December 2022 - 0.38.0

⭐Changes inspired by our community!

Major Features

--- Sun/Moon room cost adjustement: We changed the way sun and moon rooms work, now both the Sun and the Moon room will cost you MAX HP to enter, the only difference between the two rooms will be the spell pool.

In future updates, we intend to split the zodiac spells pool in two to have some zodiac spells exclusive to sun room and the others exclusive to moon room.

We also adjusted the cost to enter the moon room from 100 in every world to:

-50 HP in World 1

-75 HP in World 2

-100 HP inWorld 3

--- Signature spells - Replace the Utility spells: Each hero will now start the game with a unique Signature spell, this system completely replace the old utility spell system that we removed from the game.

--- Level Up system: This new system will allow you to make use of the XP gained during a run, it will now improve your character, every level granting an additional 20 HP and 15% more damage on your basics attacks.

Every level will also give you a new perk choice that will improve your basic attacks and signature spell giving it new unique properties.

--- Andromeda's trials - New puzzle rooms!: Added new Andromeda's trials, they are unique puzzle room focus entirely on platforming skills instead of combat as it was something missing in the game until now! Completing those trials will grant you one of the famous rainbow drinks from Andromeda!

Small Features

--- Affinty gambit context tutorial: Added a small tutorial the first time you equip a gambit with an affinity.

--- Ayla/Kiran summon trigger on Signature spell cast: With the new signature spell system, we made it so Ayla and Kiran summon are triggered on signature spell cast like Octave summon.

--- Zim-Zim ability change: We removed the Zim-Zim ""Bonus loot on intro room"" ability and replaced it with a new ability that gives you reroll possibility for the new level up perks!

--- community inspired ⭐ Sounds now work for the second player in Remove play together.

Balancing

--- Enemies Power and HP balancing: The power of and HP of Enemies of the red barrens and the coral archipelago have been readjusted to overal be weaker.

--- XP Gain from enemies has been buffed: You will now gain more Xp from defeating enemies overall, this change was made to make the progression of the new level up system smoother

--- XP required to level up Hub levels has been adjusted: The price per level has been adjusted, you will now need more XP BUT Xp gain in run has been improved so overall progression shouldn't feel too different than before.

--- Nerf damage output of Octave spell ""Laceratio"".

--- Reduced Capricorn ultimate Cooldown time to 40 seconds instead of 60.

--- Life stone nerf: Reduce Max HP given by lifestone to 15 instead of 25.

--- Life Boost aura nerf: Reduce mMax HP given by the life boost aura from 100 to 50.

--- Virgo summon nerf: Nerfed the damage output of Virgo summon to match the rest of the Zodiacs summon

--- Reduced the chances for elites to get the gravity orb effect as it is quiet deadly compared to other effects.

--- Sun/Moon room spawn rate changes: We made it so every run you'll get at least 1 Sun or Moon room spawn to give you a better access to the unique zodiacs spells.

---* Overall effects nerf: We nerfed the overall effects in the game, they won't always add 1 stack of a set effect on hit but instead has a % chance to add the stack on hit.

Level Design

---* Special exploration room visual reworks: We reworked the visuals of the special exploration rooms to instead look like Yalee nomad villages, enjoy your yalee friends company!

Music & SFX

---* Unique SFX plays when you equip a gambit on a spell with the same affinity.

Visuals

--- Added an additional feedback to pegasus bubble attack.

--- Removed the Legacy portraits: We decided to remove the legacy portrait as it became an hindrance for the future character visuals yet to be done and we will now fully commit to pixel art portrait instead.

Narrative Design

---* community inspired ⭐ Fixed Ayla and Kiran Echo description to fit their new effect.

Bug Fixes

--- community inspired ⭐ Softlock coop revive: Fixed an issue where if one player died the moment another was revived, the other player would losce control of it's character resulting in softlock.

--- Fixed an issue with the order of display of Player 2 aura that sometimes appeared behind the aura background.

--- Fixed several issues where some of the auras didn't work for Player 2.

--- community inspired ⭐ Scorpio start of combat bug: Fixed the issue where Scorpio would sometime start the combat by doing 2 attack at once resulting in a very weird behavior where he'd be flying in the air.

--- Capricorn Ulimate bug: Fixed an issue where Capricorn could still launch his ultimate when he was killed while casting it.

--- community inspired ⭐ Fixed an issue where ordan summon could go the wrong way if player is not facing the target direction.

--- community inspired ⭐ Fixed an issue in coop play where Player 2 get stucks in the vine spawning in fights rooms.

--- community inspired ⭐ Fixed an issue where Ikki summon could create softlock during boss fights.

--- community inspired ⭐ Fixed an issue where frame rate would drop whenever you interact with an NPC.

--- community inspired ⭐ Fixed an issue where you could change the animation of your character when defeated and waiting to be revived.

--- community inspired ⭐ Fixed an issue where it would display NaN when you try to buy an upgrade.

--- community inspired ⭐ Fixed an issue where Player 2 could trigger basic attacks aura of Player 1 instead of the one he got.

---* community inspired ⭐ Fixed an issue where you could enter the 4th world wich is not yet suppose to be available.