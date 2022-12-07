 Skip to content

Bard Idle update for 7 December 2022

In search of knowledge!

Share · View all patches · Build 10099368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new quest has been added - in search of knowledge!

Also, the mechanism for turning into a flower has been changed,
which prevents some of the reported problems
(stopping work of miracles, etc.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1803581
