Bug fixes and minor changes

Hi All,
Thanks to Splattercat, significantly more people tried the demo and the game, so I received a lot of feedback and bug reports. This patch contains bug fixes, multiple minor improvements, and balance changes.
Bugs fixed:
- At 4K resolution, buttons are disappearing at the Base Management window.
- Class bonus is getting overwritten when adding the same potion with different class bonuses to the production queue.
- Item info stuck on the screen after deleting the item from the production queue.
- Occasionally, hybrid organs can have the same bonus twice. (For example, Poison bonus 2x).
- When Monster Kennel is being upgraded to Monster Chambers, the temperature and humidity update with one turn delay.
- Lifespan pop-up info does not indicate the gestation period for Carnivora monsters.
- The "Pregnant" icon does not show the remaining turns until birth.
- The hatching and growing-up time of species is not showing up at the "Purchase" window (local hunter's shop).
- Skill upgrades can increase agility, endurance, and health points above the limit of 100.
- A monster can get poisoned using the "Fire Spit" ranged ability if the opponent has poison skin.
- Occasionally, the same battle can be generated twice for tournaments.
- When a character dies due to damage from shock skin during the attack of opportunity, animation does not start.
- Offspring never inherited any negative resistance like fire/frost/shock/poison weakness.
- Mutation always generated positive values for fire/frost/shock/poison resistance.
- The growing-up report does not indicate the loss of strength and health points if the player lowered the food amount.
- The on/off settings were not saved for the hex grid in the combat scene.
- If the prerequisite of training is no longer available, the game does not update the training info.
Changes:
- It is possible to sell eggs and juvenile monsters.
- The reputation threshold required to hire alchemists or blacksmiths has been decreased by 10.
- The crafting skill of the default alchemist and blacksmith has been increased by 10 on the character generation page.
- Descriptions of altars got a warning message: "You can only build one of the three altars!"
- Organ removal from a dying creature is no longer possible. Players must use combat surgery to stabilize the creature's condition first.
- Weapon bonus has a pop-up description on the info panel at the Purchase window.
- Alchemists and blacksmiths are less likely to get the "Drunkard" trait.
- Craftsmen's special skills have a pop-up description in the Recruitment window.
- A character or monster using ranged ability automatically switch to melee when an opponent moves onto the adjacent hex.
- If blood infusion is applied to alter lifespan, it has less impact on hatching time and growing-up time.
- New warning message if potions are not allowed, or combatants must wear standard equipment during an arena fight.
- Ability pop-up info shows the range of bow, magic, and ability.
- Tier 2 and 3 buildings are a bit more expensive to build.
Changed files in this update