Bug fixes and minor changes

Hi All,

Thanks to Splattercat, significantly more people tried the demo and the game, so I received a lot of feedback and bug reports. This patch contains bug fixes, multiple minor improvements, and balance changes.

Bugs fixed:

At 4K resolution, buttons are disappearing at the Base Management window.

Class bonus is getting overwritten when adding the same potion with different class bonuses to the production queue.

Item info stuck on the screen after deleting the item from the production queue.

Occasionally, hybrid organs can have the same bonus twice. (For example, Poison bonus 2x).

When Monster Kennel is being upgraded to Monster Chambers, the temperature and humidity update with one turn delay.

Lifespan pop-up info does not indicate the gestation period for Carnivora monsters.

The "Pregnant" icon does not show the remaining turns until birth.

The hatching and growing-up time of species is not showing up at the "Purchase" window (local hunter's shop).

Skill upgrades can increase agility, endurance, and health points above the limit of 100.

A monster can get poisoned using the "Fire Spit" ranged ability if the opponent has poison skin.

Occasionally, the same battle can be generated twice for tournaments.

When a character dies due to damage from shock skin during the attack of opportunity, animation does not start.

Offspring never inherited any negative resistance like fire/frost/shock/poison weakness.

Mutation always generated positive values for fire/frost/shock/poison resistance.

The growing-up report does not indicate the loss of strength and health points if the player lowered the food amount.

The on/off settings were not saved for the hex grid in the combat scene.

If the prerequisite of training is no longer available, the game does not update the training info.

Changes: