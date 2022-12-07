Reentry has been patched to version 0.9831.EA



I have further analyzed and worked on the previous hot fix related to TLI and LOI. I have now made the solution more sophisticated and reliable. Still some issues that I need to dive into but the entire process should now work better.

In addition, this patch will fix the following:

If the QualitySettings.ini file is incorrect, it will re-generate the file. This will correct the issue where the Quality Settings will render blank when trying to access it due to a corrupt settings file.

The Clear Player Data/Storage button on the main menu has been fixed. Pressing this will remove all data stored by the client and should reset the game if needed.

Thank you all for reporting!