Lightspeed Dating update for 7 December 2022

The Pretty Update - 7th of December 2022

7th of December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I started playing around with Unity's 2D lighting system this week, and once I started I somehow couldn't stop myself until I reworked the entire way I did graphics, lighting and the match UI. I hope you'll like these changes!

  • Reworked buttons to have a bit more of a holographic feel and added a new font for them
  • Reworked the info boxes to be better visible and look a bit cooler
  • Made a better looking timer with the same font as the buttons and a slowly decreasing bar underneath
  • Just generally tweaked and moved the UI around
  • Forced Unity to use high fidelity images for the character and background graphics, slightly increasing build size, but making them just look so much better on all resolutions
  • Reworked lighting system to use Unity's 2D Universal Render Pipe Line lighting, making the colors more vibrant and realistic
  • Made the colored lights also change sprites
  • Probably some other stuff I forgot about

