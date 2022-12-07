The Pretty Update - 7th of December 2022

I started playing around with Unity's 2D lighting system this week, and once I started I somehow couldn't stop myself until I reworked the entire way I did graphics, lighting and the match UI. I hope you'll like these changes!
- Reworked buttons to have a bit more of a holographic feel and added a new font for them
- Reworked the info boxes to be better visible and look a bit cooler
- Made a better looking timer with the same font as the buttons and a slowly decreasing bar underneath
- Just generally tweaked and moved the UI around
- Forced Unity to use high fidelity images for the character and background graphics, slightly increasing build size, but making them just look so much better on all resolutions
- Reworked lighting system to use Unity's 2D Universal Render Pipe Line lighting, making the colors more vibrant and realistic
- Made the colored lights also change sprites
- Probably some other stuff I forgot about
Changed files in this update