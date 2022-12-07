The Pretty Update - 7th of December 2022

I started playing around with Unity's 2D lighting system this week, and once I started I somehow couldn't stop myself until I reworked the entire way I did graphics, lighting and the match UI. I hope you'll like these changes!

Reworked buttons to have a bit more of a holographic feel and added a new font for them

Reworked the info boxes to be better visible and look a bit cooler

Made a better looking timer with the same font as the buttons and a slowly decreasing bar underneath

Just generally tweaked and moved the UI around

Forced Unity to use high fidelity images for the character and background graphics, slightly increasing build size, but making them just look so much better on all resolutions

Reworked lighting system to use Unity's 2D Universal Render Pipe Line lighting, making the colors more vibrant and realistic

Made the colored lights also change sprites

Probably some other stuff I forgot about