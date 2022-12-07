 Skip to content

超级公司（Super Company） update for 7 December 2022

Updated instructions on December 8

Share · View all patches · Build 10098713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increase the economic data information of the trade market, and display the market size of various categories of commodities and the total sales of the company every year

Note: The old archive may have bugs because of missing data

