New version 0.2 out!

Added ambient tracks to sequences

Added NEW FONT!

Menu Interface Improvements

Fix: Wave intro panels not visible

Fix: When in god mode, enemy did not attack

Fix: in-game messages fixes

Fix: Localization improved

Fix: Scene reset when defeated by boss

Fix: Enemies removed on boss wave

Fix: Text in tutorial more clear

Fix: Inventory detail panel power description overflow

Fix: Main Menu error on select character

Fix: Enemy double damage

Fix: Level 6 boss / End credits behavior