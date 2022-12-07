 Skip to content

Mauled update for 7 December 2022

Important new updates!!!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I had taken a break. I went through all the reviews, even the not-so-nice ones, and tried to improve things a little bit:

  • all characters are available to everyone. So there are no more in-game purchases. For now.

  • this is important. The levels are still procedural, but the size was reduced otherwise the player would get lost and take a long time to find and kill all the enemies.

  • I cleaned up the hud, it was too messy sorry I'm a minimalist.

  • i changed the scenery of the levels a bit, making them more pleasant (many complained that the levels were confusing, now they are a bit less so, or at least i hope so).

  • melee is less glitchy than before but still working on it.

  • if you have any advice for me to improve this game you can find me on discord i recently created a channel https://discord.gg/umYn6J56bz :) For those who don't know the game was developed and is maintained only by myself so in short, I hope there are not too many bugs.

