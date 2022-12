After a year I didn't notice that you can't get any further from level 10.

I have now fixed this and all levels tested several times

there were 3 erroneous levels where i misplaced a block.

I'm sorry I didn't notice

Thanks to three people from the community hub who pointed this out to me.

There is a temporary test achievement please let me know when you enter a new level.

If you don't get one, it's because of the code.

1.0.1.4 - Charly