🚀 Major Update Out Now!

Hello Martians,

This is it: our latest update is live and includes major additions like coastal locations, survival and leasure modes, a new scenario and much, much more! 👩‍🚀

Check out the complete patch notes below:

MAJOR ADDITIONS:

There are now coastal locations on the planet. A coastal location is a location which neighbors an ocean location.

City expansion now differentiates between land and ocean locations. population expansion is only possible on land. There are buildings like the “expansion hub” which only works on land locations and the “docks” which only works on ocean locations.

You can continue a game after winning, choosing between survival and leisure mode. In survival mode the expectations will keep rising. In leisure mode the expectations will not rise anymore.

A new scenario has been added: “expansionist”, where the goal is to own a certain amount of locations, and found cities in a certain amount of different climate zones.

A new difficulty level has been added. Difficulty of other scenarios has been lowered a little.

The overview popup now has a City and Climate Zone tab which shows summarized information about each, such as all buildings, the names, the resources produced, the lifeforms, the terraforming parameters… All elements have detailed tooltips and cities can be clicked to zoom to them directly on the planet. Buildings and cities will also have icons to show which ones are damaged or at risk of flooding.

Two “terraforming” landmarks have been added. Volcanoes which can be restarted as well as polar CO2 ice caps which can be melted (they will also melt by themselves if the climate zone is warm enough).

9 new ocean lifeforms have been added.

8 new leaders have been added.

48 new projects have been added.

Added 3 lifeform adaptation events impacting how life spreads.

Added 2 catastrophic events, a rare occurrence introducing a major crisis in the game which the player can choose to solve or not.

Added 2 new city slot layouts.

IMPROVEMENTS AND CHANGES:

It is now possible to swap locations between cities. Any further locations disconnected from its city will not be controlled anymore, the buildings will not be destroyed but not function and they can be reacquired normally. You will not lose expansion points. Switching city ownership has a timer of 1 turn (like the relocation timer).

You can now move/delete/replace expansion hubs and similar buildings due to the new changes to city expansion tracking.

Most of the new content needs to be unlocked first by playing.

Some of the content will auto-unlock and a popup will appear when starting the update for the first time.

Added gameplay tips on the loading screen.

Added a dynamic city name generator which takes into account the current state of the game to propose a city name.

The lifeform button has been revamped and is now split by lifeform type (bacteria, plant, animal). This gives more space for everything and avoids overlaps.

Protection from sandstorms by lava tubes, rain and plants is now better communicated in the game.

Cities have a new widget in line with the rest of the design. The size of the city will be visually displayed on the planet.

The landmark sidebar visuals have been revamped to follow the rest of the UI design as well.

Ocean flooding is now instant. A confirmation popup will appear to warn the player if he risks to flood a city, building or a lifeform. The popup will offer to have a look at the overview popup which summarizes all important data.

Ocean flooding will now make you lose control of your locations and you will have to use a dock (or other ocean expansion building) to acquire it back.

Ocean visuals now correctly follow the temperature of climate zones for the frozen / liquid aspect. Frozen visuals are now less bright as requested by the players.

Lots of memory and process optimizations. The game is lighter and faster.

Buildings had their colors updated to harmonize their intended purpose (food production buildings are green, science production buildings blue…).

All landmarks on the planet now have unique icons.

The game seed is available in the settings menu on custom mode.

To be more realistic, there are now more water deposits spawn on the poles, and less on the rest of the planet.

To be more realistic, crater cities are more likely to spawn in the southern hemisphere, plain cities more likely in the northern hemisphere and lava tubes more likely to spawn near volcanoes.

Climate zone generation and the name placement has been improved.

UI scaling now has a slider so people with rarer screen ratios can find the best possible fit.

The event popup option button will always have the same size now.

Added buttons directly on the map for building providing an action (like the lifeform spreader buildings).

Improved and fixed the way the music tracks are triggered in the game.

Fixed a bug where some life forms were never proposed.

Fixed a bug with the specialization “Varied Development”.

Lots of language related fixes in some tooltips.

Fixed a bug with how points were counted in the scientific scenario.

Buildings details popup will not fall outside the screen anymore on the planet view.

Renaming cities should now correctly display the name on the planet for non-Latin languages (Chinese in particular).

And more which I forget I’m sure :)

CONTENT BALANCE CHANGES:

GENERAL / OTHER

Lowered the early game expectation rise frequency, increased the late game expectation rise frequency.

Increased the amount of Mars points you get for winning a scenario by 25%. This will lead to faster content unlocking.

The damage system has been rebalanced to scale better with the progress in the game.

Lowered Dike cost from 4 to 3 titanium.

The game will now more strictly pick a negative event if you’ve been lucky with events so far or a positive event if you’ve been unlucky with events so far. Previously there was more flexibility and this was balanced over a longer span of turns.

Some events and projects will not appear until the player has reached a certain Mars level (to prevent information overflow for new players).

Ocean projects as well as projects with terraforming requirements will be proposed based on the progress the player has made in each parameter. This is to avoid that the player is spammed with projects which are not relevant to his current strategy.

BUILDINGS

Changed Massive radio Telescope. It now produces 4 science +1 if placed on a high location. It costs 30 silicates and 15 titanium.

Changed Particle Collider. It now produces 5 science and costs 30 science and 25 power.

Lowered cost of Automated Robotic Workforce from 5 to 3 science.

Increased cost of GMO Lab from 36 to 38 science.

Increased cost of Danlé Lab from 27 to 28 science.

Increased cost of Food Quality supervision from 6 to 7 science.

Changed cost of Luxury Workshop from 16 silicates and 8 titanium to 23 silicates.

Slightly increased amount of tritium deposits on the planet.

Bio generator now costs 37 nitrates instead of 36

Increased cost of Outdoor Cattle Ranch from 35 to 36 water.

Increased cost of CO2 factory from 10 power to 12 power

Increased cost of Nitrous Gas Factory from 35 nitrates to 40 nitrates

Changed "Electron Beam printer" project. It does not provide negative support anymore, but its costs went up from 11 to 21 power.

Reduced cost of road paver depot from 11 to 10 titanium.

Reduced cost of Rover exploration center from 10 titanium and 5 tritium to 9 titanium and 5 tritium

Changed cost of bus station from 6 titanium and 6 tritium to 6 power and 6 tritium

Reduced cost of train station from 14 power and 14 silicates to 13 power and 13 silicates

Reduced cost of hyperloop from 27 science and 27 power to 26 science and 26 power

Changed expansion hub costs from 8 power and 8 titanium to 16 power

Removed Airborne Wind Turbine from the game.

SPACE PROJECTS

Increased cost of Import Oceans from Europa from 24 to 25 tritium

Increased cost of Import Oceans from Ceres from 8 tritium to 9 tritium

Increased cost of Giant Space Mirrors from 21 silicates to 23 silicates

Reduced food cost of Space Hotels by 1

LIFEFORMS

Deinococcus now requires 0 temperature instead of -2, has 2 prestige instead of 1 and takes 9 turns to spread.

Increased spread duration of Methanogenium from 11 to 12 turns, but increased prestige from 1 to 2.

Cyanophyta now requires -2 temperature instead of 0, increased its spread duration to 13 turns. Increased prestige from 1 to 2.

Reduced spread duration of Radiodurans from 9 to 8 turns.

Increased spread duration of Dark bacteria from 7 to 9 turns. Increased its prestige from 1 to 2.

Increased spread duration of Metallidurans and Artificial Bacteria to 7 turns.

Increased local support and prestige of Tundra forest from 3 to 4.

Increased local support from Alpine Pine forest 3 to 4. Increased its prestige from 5 to 6.

Increased prestige of Mediterranean bushes from 5 to 6. Reduced local support from 6 to 4.

Increased prestige of Temperate forest from 8 to 13.

Increased prestige of Cacti from 15 to 16.

Removed temperature requirement of Boreal Rainforest. Increased its prestige from 14 to 20.

Reduced spread duration of Temperate Rainforest from 12 to 8 turns. Increased its prestige from 17 to 36. Reduced its local support from 10 to 6.

Reduced spread duration of Palm Trees from 16 to 12 turns. Increased its prestige from 13 to 36.

Lowered spread duration of arctic hare from 6 to 5 turns. Lowered prestige from 6 to 4. Lowered local support from 5 to 4.

Lowered spread duration of Penguins from 10 to 8 turns, lowered prestige from 14 to 1.

Lowered spread duration of Deer from 10 to 8 turns, lowered prestige from 15 to 12.

Lowered spread duration of Polar Bears from 10 to 8 turns.

Lowered spread duration of Birds of Paradise from 10 to 8 turns. Lowered its prestige from 16 to 15.

Lowered spread duration of Horses from 10 to 8 turns, reduced prestige from 20 to 18.

Increased prestige of Elephants from 32 to 45.

Increased prestige of lions from 35 to 40.

TECHNOLOGIES:

Increased support income gain per trade route of Improved space flight conditions technology from 1 to 2. Increased its cost from 10 to 20 science.

Reduced science cost of Improved Robotics from 10 to 5.

Self-Learning AI now requires only 4 science to have its science output increased by 1 instead of 5.

Increased support income gain per animal spread from the technology Animal Tracking from 3 to 8. Increased its science cost from 20 to 30.

Reduced support gain from Food & drinks technologies, Consumer goods fabrication and Open science database from 3 to 2.

Reduced cost of Terraforming Observations from 30 to 25 science.

Changed House printing from a tier 1 to a tier 2 technology. Increased titanium gain per city building constructed from 1 to 2. Increased its science cost from 20 to 40.

Applied research technology now provides 5 support income per tech played instead of 4.

Removed “DNA regeneration” technology.

LEADERS:

Maryam Fayed’s specialization now produces 1 power per 4 power produced instead of per 6.

Hong Tao’s specialization now produces 1 power per 7 expansions you acquire instead of per 10.

Jagrav Varman’s specialization now generates 1 support income per 10 resources you transport to a space project instead of per 20.

Dejah Robinson’s specialization now produces 5 support per landmark upgrade that produces support or comfort of living instead of 2.

Isabella Torres’ specialization now produces 1 oxygen per 3 new oxygen produced instead of per 4.

Arthur Foster’s specialization now produces 1 tritium per new 1 new tritium produced instead of per 2 tritium.

Flora Norouzi’s specialization now gives a 60% discount on plant spreaders instead of 40%.

Aishe Jäger’s ability now gives a 50% discount on animal spreader buildings instead of 40%.

Anastasia Dromedo’s specialization now produces 6 support income when founding a city in a new climate zone instead of 3.

Changed Naily Bolatbek to be a mid-game leader instead of a late-game leader.

Changed Modular apartment skill from Jorge Dromedo. He now gives 2 copies of that building as a project card for normal costs instead of directly constructing it.

Removed modular apartments from the research pool. Only Jorge Dromedo can provide them now.

Changed "Cultural Festivals" skill to cost more water and provide more support.

Changed "Local Art Gallery" skill to give adjacent support income instead of support income per natural sight.

Changed "Astral Temple" from 5 support for a high location to 4.

Changed the cost of Dejah Robinson's space hotel skill from 10 titanium to 3 food and 6 titanium

Reduced support gain from Anastasia's specialization (support when founding a city in a new climate zone) from 5 to 3.

Changed specialization requirement of Gustave from 7 to 6 robots.

Have fun, terraformers!