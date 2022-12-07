Chronos Builder Update 1.0.2



New patch today!

We have been taking notes of all of your feedback and fixing the most notable bugs of Chronos Builder.

So, what's new?

• Added a confirmation window before publishing/deleting a map to Steam Workshop.

• Added camera-only mode accessible via the tools section and taskbar.

• Added option to pivot to the selected terrain position by clicking with the middle mouse button. Previously it was only possible to do so on assets.

• Added tool commands to the taskbar.

And what has been patched?

• Fixed camera zooming during asset scroll rotation.

• Fixed maps being published to Steam Workshop without name, description or tags.

• Fixed the software allowing you to publish maps that weren’t yours.

• Fixed the software not recognising a map as yours if you deleted it manually from Steam Workshop.

• Fixed tags not updating after switching the language.

• Fixed camera zooming/moving while interacting with menus.

• Fixed camera exports showing a highlighted cell/asset in the grid.

• Fixed main menu not loading after closing the options menu.

• Fixed issues when moving assets and using the undo command.

• Fixed duplicated or copied assets rotating/moving when using the mouse scroll.

• Fixed particles of several assets not adjusting to scale with the object.

• Fixed prop assets not attaching correctly to stacked objects when loading a saved map.

• Fixed grids not highlighting correctly when object is spawned and rotated.

• Fixed terrain state (enabled/disabled) not saving to the map data.

• Fixed Map menu always opening up whenever a map is loaded.

• Fixed tutorials showing every time a new map is created.

• Fixed bug that'd keep the terrain brush visible sometimes even while the terrain was disabled.

There's still a lot of work to do. We will be informing of everything that will come in the future.

Stay tuned!