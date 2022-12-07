 Skip to content

Chronos Builder update for 7 December 2022

Chronos Builder Update 1.0.2

Build 10098264

Patchnotes via Steam Community


New patch today!
We have been taking notes of all of your feedback and fixing the most notable bugs of Chronos Builder.
So, what's new?
• Added a confirmation window before publishing/deleting a map to Steam Workshop.
• Added camera-only mode accessible via the tools section and taskbar.
• Added option to pivot to the selected terrain position by clicking with the middle mouse button. Previously it was only possible to do so on assets.
• Added tool commands to the taskbar.
And what has been patched?
• Fixed camera zooming during asset scroll rotation.
• Fixed maps being published to Steam Workshop without name, description or tags.
• Fixed the software allowing you to publish maps that weren’t yours.
• Fixed the software not recognising a map as yours if you deleted it manually from Steam Workshop.
• Fixed tags not updating after switching the language.
• Fixed camera zooming/moving while interacting with menus.
• Fixed camera exports showing a highlighted cell/asset in the grid.
• Fixed main menu not loading after closing the options menu.
• Fixed issues when moving assets and using the undo command.
• Fixed duplicated or copied assets rotating/moving when using the mouse scroll.
• Fixed particles of several assets not adjusting to scale with the object.
• Fixed prop assets not attaching correctly to stacked objects when loading a saved map.
• Fixed grids not highlighting correctly when object is spawned and rotated.
• Fixed terrain state (enabled/disabled) not saving to the map data.
• Fixed Map menu always opening up whenever a map is loaded.
• Fixed tutorials showing every time a new map is created.
• Fixed bug that'd keep the terrain brush visible sometimes even while the terrain was disabled.

There's still a lot of work to do. We will be informing of everything that will come in the future.
Stay tuned!

