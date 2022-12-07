Chronos Builder Update 1.0.2

New patch today!
We have been taking notes of all of your feedback and fixing the most notable bugs of Chronos Builder.
So, what's new?
• Added a confirmation window before publishing/deleting a map to Steam Workshop.
• Added camera-only mode accessible via the tools section and taskbar.
• Added option to pivot to the selected terrain position by clicking with the middle mouse button. Previously it was only possible to do so on assets.
• Added tool commands to the taskbar.
And what has been patched?
• Fixed camera zooming during asset scroll rotation.
• Fixed maps being published to Steam Workshop without name, description or tags.
• Fixed the software allowing you to publish maps that weren’t yours.
• Fixed the software not recognising a map as yours if you deleted it manually from Steam Workshop.
• Fixed tags not updating after switching the language.
• Fixed camera zooming/moving while interacting with menus.
• Fixed camera exports showing a highlighted cell/asset in the grid.
• Fixed main menu not loading after closing the options menu.
• Fixed issues when moving assets and using the undo command.
• Fixed duplicated or copied assets rotating/moving when using the mouse scroll.
• Fixed particles of several assets not adjusting to scale with the object.
• Fixed prop assets not attaching correctly to stacked objects when loading a saved map.
• Fixed grids not highlighting correctly when object is spawned and rotated.
• Fixed terrain state (enabled/disabled) not saving to the map data.
• Fixed Map menu always opening up whenever a map is loaded.
• Fixed tutorials showing every time a new map is created.
• Fixed bug that'd keep the terrain brush visible sometimes even while the terrain was disabled.
There's still a lot of work to do. We will be informing of everything that will come in the future.
Stay tuned!
Changed files in this update