 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Skulls of the Shogun update for 7 December 2022

Linux/macOS Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10098244 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nothing to see here, just a quick fix for online multiplayer! If you were having trouble starting/joining matches, this should now be fixed.

We're still working to get our Deck Verified status, stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Skulls of the Shogun Linux Depot 228962
  • Loading history…
Skulls of the Shogun OSX Depot 228963
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link