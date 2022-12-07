New feature that long awaited added to the game; LeaderBoard Ranking.
This feature require players to test and see if the leaderboard ranking works for all players.
If issues happens, please inform us by commenting here~
Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 7 December 2022
Experimental : Leader Board
New feature that long awaited added to the game; LeaderBoard Ranking.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update