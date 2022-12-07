 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 7 December 2022

Experimental : Leader Board

Share · View all patches · Build 10098071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New feature that long awaited added to the game; LeaderBoard Ranking.
This feature require players to test and see if the leaderboard ranking works for all players.
If issues happens, please inform us by commenting here~

Changed files in this update

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Content Depot 1758951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link