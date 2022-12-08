Patch 1.8.91

Hey everyone!

We've just pushed an update containing these changes:

The background layers in the Epilogue chapter are now less intrusive to make the gameplay-important layers be more distinguishable/readable. Let us know if this improves your experience!

Fix for the players getting stuck not being able to interact with an item/reward portal after defeating a boss in co-op modes while the other player have a completed quest status active.

Fix for the cases of the input being doubled to the second player controller in the local co-op mode.

Control mapper updated to support new controller types (e.g. PS5/DualSense controller).

An online co-op session no longer pauses for both players when alt-tabbing / switching focus.

Added a new option in main menu to inform about new games we're working on.

Other minor improvements/fixes.

We're constantly monitoring the situation on any remaining issues reported by the players and will continue to search for the reasons as to why these might potentially still happen. Please report to us (and send us logs) in case any issue appears while playing the game.

Thank you for all your feedback, patience, and understanding!

---As you might have heard already, we're also working on two new games, one of which is our new take on the action roguelite platformer genre – this time, in a dark fantasy setting – but it'll still take some time for us to announce it properly (it will be worth it!). The second one – Yet Another Zombie Survivors – already has its Steam page, and we plan to launch it into the Early Access period soon! If you think you might be interested, or want to support us, feel free to add it to your wishlist. Thank you!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2163330/Yet_Another_Zombie_Survivors/---

@AwesomeGamesStd

@AwesomeGamesStudio

@awesomegamesstudio

https://discord.gg/m4JfXuS

Stay awesome,

Awesome Games Studio Team