Species Field Guide - Lystrosaurus

Welcome back, Park Managers, to another new Species Field Guide!

In this series, we discuss some of the fascinating dinosaurs and reptiles you're able to care for in Jurassic World Evolution 2, including both familiar faces and some new ones, and we're really excited to be able to continue sharing and highlighting them!

Today, we'll be looking at another one of the upcoming prehistoric species joining us in the Dominion Malta Expansion, coming on December 8: Lystrosaurus!

Lystrosaurus is a herbivorous dicynodont therapsid from around 250 million years ago, thought to have lived in what is now Antarctica, India, China, Mongolia, European Russia, and South Africa.

Notable for its tusks and horned beak which it's believed were used to bite off bits of vegetation, its name, meaning 'shovel lizard' is certainly fitting! With powerful forelimbs and an unusually-shaped skull, Lystrosaurus is bound to be a hit with your park guests.

Being quite a social species, Lystrosaurus will need to have some company in their enclosures. As herbivores, they'll also need plenty of plants to eat from to prevent escapes and keep their welfare in check.

We're looking forward to seeing the enclosures you build for Lystrosaurus in-game, and we're sure they'll be a welcome addition to your parks.

You can find out more about purchasing Jurassic World Evolution 2 here. The Dominion Malta Expansion launches December 8, and you can add it to your wishlist here.