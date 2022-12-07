English
[Mercenary System]Reduced the cost of hiring a mercenary from Captain Hook. (50000 -> 12000)
[Mercenary System]New item: Portable Merc-Service. A quite expensive device that allows you to get access to the mercenary service anywhere in the global.
[Mercenary System]Captain Hook now sells the Portable Merc-Service.
[Character Customization]Added 1 new playable female character variation.
简体中文
【佣兵系统】降低了从虎克船长那里雇佣佣兵的开销。 (50000 -> 12000)
【佣兵系统】新物品：口袋佣兵服务。一种昂贵的设备，允许你在世界上任何地方获得佣兵服务。
【佣兵系统】虎克船长现在贩卖口袋佣兵服务。
【角色自定义】加入了一个新的可用的女性角色造型。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 7 December 2022
Update, Version 20221207
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
