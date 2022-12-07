Alpha 0.12 Power-Ups

Share · View all patches · Build 10097951 · Last edited 7 December 2022 – 16:09:39 UTC by Wendy

Slightly improved UI for active/passive abilities

Added icon indicators and tooltips for active power ups

Added functionality to following Power-Ups with an ultimate ability for final upgrade:

Brambles: increases health, health regen and damage

Ultimate:

Ultimate: Vine Lasher: increased damage and attack range.

Ultimate: unlocks split shot, attacks hit up to 3 targets

Bee Hive: increased movement speed and damage

Ultimate: unlocks an additional bee for each hive

Nature Golem: increased health, health regen and damage

Ultimate: unlocks passive Slam ability, 20% to do triple damage

Water Element: increased wave size and duration, increased damage

Ultimate: water element is ethereal and untargetable

Water Fox: increased buff strength and duration, increased damage

Ultimate: howl buff also increases damage by same %

Reaper: % chance of generating lifeforce on enemy deaths

Abundance: increased lifeforce generation

Ferocity: global attack speed increase of friendly units

Feedback Needed:

What feels overpowered / underpowered?

What feels good and what feels bad while playing the game?

Roadmap:

December 14 patch will focus on monster variety and wave difficulty scaling from waves 1-10, with temporary winning condition to survive through the end of Day 10. It will also introduce remappable keybindings for units and abilities.