Wild Growth TD Playtest update for 7 December 2022

Alpha 0.12 Power-Ups

7 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Slightly improved UI for active/passive abilities
  • Added icon indicators and tooltips for active power ups

Added functionality to following Power-Ups with an ultimate ability for final upgrade:

  • Brambles: increases health, health regen and damage
    Ultimate:
  • Vine Lasher: increased damage and attack range.
    Ultimate: unlocks split shot, attacks hit up to 3 targets
  • Bee Hive: increased movement speed and damage
    Ultimate: unlocks an additional bee for each hive
  • Nature Golem: increased health, health regen and damage
    Ultimate: unlocks passive Slam ability, 20% to do triple damage
  • Water Element: increased wave size and duration, increased damage
    Ultimate: water element is ethereal and untargetable
  • Water Fox: increased buff strength and duration, increased damage
    Ultimate: howl buff also increases damage by same %
  • Reaper: % chance of generating lifeforce on enemy deaths
  • Abundance: increased lifeforce generation
  • Ferocity: global attack speed increase of friendly units

Feedback Needed:
What feels overpowered / underpowered?
What feels good and what feels bad while playing the game?

Roadmap:
December 14 patch will focus on monster variety and wave difficulty scaling from waves 1-10, with temporary winning condition to survive through the end of Day 10. It will also introduce remappable keybindings for units and abilities.

