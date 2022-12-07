Alpha 0.12 Power-Ups

- Slightly improved UI for active/passive abilities
- Added icon indicators and tooltips for active power ups
Added functionality to following Power-Ups with an ultimate ability for final upgrade:
- Brambles: increases health, health regen and damage
Ultimate:
- Vine Lasher: increased damage and attack range.
Ultimate: unlocks split shot, attacks hit up to 3 targets
- Bee Hive: increased movement speed and damage
Ultimate: unlocks an additional bee for each hive
- Nature Golem: increased health, health regen and damage
Ultimate: unlocks passive Slam ability, 20% to do triple damage
- Water Element: increased wave size and duration, increased damage
Ultimate: water element is ethereal and untargetable
- Water Fox: increased buff strength and duration, increased damage
Ultimate: howl buff also increases damage by same %
- Reaper: % chance of generating lifeforce on enemy deaths
- Abundance: increased lifeforce generation
- Ferocity: global attack speed increase of friendly units
Feedback Needed:
What feels overpowered / underpowered?
What feels good and what feels bad while playing the game?
Roadmap:
December 14 patch will focus on monster variety and wave difficulty scaling from waves 1-10, with temporary winning condition to survive through the end of Day 10. It will also introduce remappable keybindings for units and abilities.
Changed files in this update