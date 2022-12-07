MakerKing 0.12 the Music Update is out!

The music update is out! A small update that adds extra internal music options as well as a system to share any music from the internet. Various optimizations also have been made. Try it out!
New features :
- Added more in-game and editor music options
- Added possibility to link an external song to a level (from Youtube, Soundcloud or Bandcamp)
- Added the ability to color electrical wires
Enhancements :
- New editor settings tab in settings menu
- Hide liquids settings now saves permanently and no longer resets when selecting a liquid
- Added option to choose between editor music and level music in playtest
- Improved rendering performance of torches when used in mass numbers
- Improved rendering performance of beartrap propellers when used in mass numbers
- Made the level browser keep its current query when switching screen
- Added ability to sort levels by number of players online in level browser
- Added ability for server admins to ban or mute users when necessary
- Improved speed at which the game searches for random levels (Thanks to Manmellon!)
- Now pasting wires on top of each other will overwrite the wires to avoid accidentally duplicated wires.
- Improved rendering performance of light sources
- Added option for ever lower dynamic lighting setting (32 x 18 pixels light quality)
- Added option to choose the maximum number of lights to ensure no FPS drops
- Improved support for Steam Deck
Bug fixes :
- Fixed bug where CTRL + Z in DoorMenu would not undo the last editor action
- Fixed bug where objects could be stuck in between rubber blocks
- Fixed bug where times on level could be negative
- Fixed bright spots that would happen when there are many lights overlapping
- Fixed issue where the game could not support more than 120 lights (now 1022 maximum)
- Fixed flickers that would happen with light settings to very low
Changed files in this update