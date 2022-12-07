 Skip to content

MakerKing update for 7 December 2022

MakerKing 0.12 the Music Update is out!

The music update is out! A small update that adds extra internal music options as well as a system to share any music from the internet. Various optimizations also have been made. Try it out!

New features :

  • Added more in-game and editor music options
  • Added possibility to link an external song to a level (from Youtube, Soundcloud or Bandcamp)
  • Added the ability to color electrical wires

Enhancements :

  • New editor settings tab in settings menu
  • Hide liquids settings now saves permanently and no longer resets when selecting a liquid
  • Added option to choose between editor music and level music in playtest
  • Improved rendering performance of torches when used in mass numbers
  • Improved rendering performance of beartrap propellers when used in mass numbers
  • Made the level browser keep its current query when switching screen
  • Added ability to sort levels by number of players online in level browser
  • Added ability for server admins to ban or mute users when necessary
  • Improved speed at which the game searches for random levels (Thanks to Manmellon!)
  • Now pasting wires on top of each other will overwrite the wires to avoid accidentally duplicated wires.
  • Improved rendering performance of light sources
  • Added option for ever lower dynamic lighting setting (32 x 18 pixels light quality)
  • Added option to choose the maximum number of lights to ensure no FPS drops
  • Improved support for Steam Deck

Bug fixes :

  • Fixed bug where CTRL + Z in DoorMenu would not undo the last editor action
  • Fixed bug where objects could be stuck in between rubber blocks
  • Fixed bug where times on level could be negative
  • Fixed bright spots that would happen when there are many lights overlapping
  • Fixed issue where the game could not support more than 120 lights (now 1022 maximum)
  • Fixed flickers that would happen with light settings to very low

