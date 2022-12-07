MakerKing 0.12 the Music Update is out!

The music update is out! A small update that adds extra internal music options as well as a system to share any music from the internet. Various optimizations also have been made. Try it out!

New features :

Added more in-game and editor music options

Added possibility to link an external song to a level (from Youtube, Soundcloud or Bandcamp)

Added the ability to color electrical wires

Enhancements :

New editor settings tab in settings menu

Hide liquids settings now saves permanently and no longer resets when selecting a liquid

Added option to choose between editor music and level music in playtest

Improved rendering performance of torches when used in mass numbers

Improved rendering performance of beartrap propellers when used in mass numbers

Made the level browser keep its current query when switching screen

Added ability to sort levels by number of players online in level browser

Added ability for server admins to ban or mute users when necessary

Improved speed at which the game searches for random levels (Thanks to Manmellon!)

Now pasting wires on top of each other will overwrite the wires to avoid accidentally duplicated wires.

Improved rendering performance of light sources

Added option for ever lower dynamic lighting setting (32 x 18 pixels light quality)

Added option to choose the maximum number of lights to ensure no FPS drops

Improved support for Steam Deck

Bug fixes :