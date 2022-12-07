 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 7 December 2022

Update 00.827 / Opening Up Pro Matches

Share · View all patches · Build 10097783

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In -game cash is being dropped as a requirement for Pro matches. The reason for this is because I don't want to force a bot grind. So cash will now only be used for the solo game, though I'll play around with some ideas like betting on matches down the road and maybe just earning (instead of spending cash) during PvP pro matches. I want to get the scheduling system and Oculus port done first though

  • Venues now will be completely host choice. So you won't be forced into a bigger venue for your pro matches.
  • You'll need to choose your PvP Pro Alias before playing pro matches so that leaderboards and the ranking system can kick in
  • Fixed OTS shots in the observer modes as well

