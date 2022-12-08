Patch Notes [1.6.4]

Hi Parksters,

Here's a new update post-Inferno with some hot fixes. Do you need more details about what changed since the beginning of Season 2? You can check out our blogpost about it.

COMMUNITY SUGGESTION | The ranks are now hidden in the multiplayer lobbies.

| The ranks are now hidden in the multiplayer lobbies. Fixed a bug where the text does not fit some languages if the text size is the biggest

Fixed a bug where spamming L2 R2 and constantly changing between the parking lot and the parking pass screen causes the title to crash

Fixed a bug where the player does not get the round end screen on reconnecting and is stuck after round 4

Fixed a bug where "The Satelite" landmark has 0 multiplier, so it rewards no XP when completed

Fixed a bug where the tier skip button shows up on the wrong tier if the player has only a few XP left to complete the tier

Fixed a bug where the Top 2 match position daily challenge is not marked as completed

Fixed various Rewired errors under the hood

Fixed a bug where the player gets two last cars if the other players are done parking

Fixed a bug where the match gets stuck on various rounds