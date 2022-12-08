 Skip to content

You Suck at Parking update for 8 December 2022

Patch Notes [1.6.4]

Patch Notes [1.6.4]
Build 10097741

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Parksters,
Here's a new update post-Inferno with some hot fixes. Do you need more details about what changed since the beginning of Season 2? You can check out our blogpost about it.

  • COMMUNITY SUGGESTION | The ranks are now hidden in the multiplayer lobbies.
  • Fixed a bug where the text does not fit some languages if the text size is the biggest
  • Fixed a bug where spamming L2 R2 and constantly changing between the parking lot and the parking pass screen causes the title to crash
  • Fixed a bug where the player does not get the round end screen on reconnecting and is stuck after round 4
  • Fixed a bug where "The Satelite" landmark has 0 multiplier, so it rewards no XP when completed
  • Fixed a bug where the tier skip button shows up on the wrong tier if the player has only a few XP left to complete the tier
  • Fixed a bug where the Top 2 match position daily challenge is not marked as completed
  • Fixed various Rewired errors under the hood
  • Fixed a bug where the player gets two last cars if the other players are done parking
  • Fixed a bug where the match gets stuck on various rounds

