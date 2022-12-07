 Skip to content

Kingshunt update for 7 December 2022

HP OMEN Skin Giveaway!

Kingshunt update for 7 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have a new skin that is now available as a collaborative giveaway with HP Omen!

HP OMEN will give away 10,000 codes that contain one Prophecy Jatult and 6000 Shards each!

In order to join this event, head on over to the Giveaway Page, once there, simply follow the directions listed on the webpage, and you will be entered into the giveaway!

The giveaway can also be reached through HP Omens Gaming HUB where the giveaway can be seen on the front page.

We have more things to announce this week, stay tuned fellow hunters!

Changed depots in amisbuild branch

View more data in app history for build 10097535
Kingshunt Content Depot 922621
