Update 0.9.7

Hello everyone,

I just released the last update for this year: 0.9.7 which adds a waypoint system for the RTS AI.

This is important because the AI always takes the shortest route, which is not always the best choice.

So now it can use the tunnel in the Fortress map, as well as different routes on Mars and Crossroads, making it even more fun to play against RTS AI.

Features:

General - Added RTS-AI Waypoints.

FPS - Axe clang for not collectable ressources.

FPS - Add axe woosh sound.

RTS - Made waypoints more visible.

RTS - Added in-game tutorial for RTS.

What's coming next year?

Dark Prospect will leave Early Access in the first quarter of 2023.

Therefore, I have planned 3 updates until 1.0, which will mainly focus on improvements and bug fixes.

With 1.0 development will not stop, but the game will be in a good state to present it to many more people.

I need your help

To find the last bugs and most annoying problems, I need your help.

Please join the Dark Prospect Discord server and post any bugs you find.

Thank you very much!

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames