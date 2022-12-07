 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 7 December 2022

Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.0.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 10097414 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

  • Added the decoy grenade

Improvements

  • Merged the Grenadier and Quarterback skills
  • The timeline marker for smoke grenades now point to the moment when the smoke is fully spread
  • Removed useless grenades (blinding and 2 new smokes)
  • Reworked the grenade icons
  • Added initial spin to the bullet cases
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed the melee attack animation

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 10097414
No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link