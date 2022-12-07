4.0712 Patch

Happy holidays! We are pleased to announce the release of the 4.0 patch.

This version of the game vastly improves on the game overall and in preperation for the New Beginnings DLC Expansion. It includes some new features, along with many needed bug fixes, performance improvements and support for new hardware and Windows 11 22H2.

Specific improvements and bug fixes are listed below;

-Character and object 'shaking' on screen scrolling has been fixed.

-Added rounded and gradient fonts.

-Extra bug fixes to ensure graphics load properly under heavy GPU loads.

(This bug has existed since the initial release of TDCOT and was very difficult to fix, requiring a complete engine overhaul hence the bump to 4.0)

-Removed ECG monitor from New England Cutscene.

-New Mosiac effect on dramatic scene changes and locations.

-Smooth cursor movement and animations.

-Added overwrite prompt when saving games.

-Mouse cursor is now hidden while the game is running.

-Removed Internal Resolution setting for the game. Game will run at optimised defaults.

-Fixed fog from appearing under scenarios where it shouldn't.

-Changed colours of gauge bars to blue shades to match game personality.

-Removed Equip command from battle as it was redudant and prone to crashes.

-More bug fixes to relic grid, ECG monitor on display while on tutorial fixed.

-Updated battle system engine.

-fixed seams on Maine area.

-Remove message on game startup if computer does not meet requirements, and have demoted to a warning button instead. Post-processing is no longer turned off automatically.

-Added Energy Weapons X2 Attack for Simpson (logical, as he carries two weapons).