December 7th update notes

[New features]

● When the database is already open (F10), you can use the shortcut key to open the event library (F4)

● Resolution adaptation, automatically adapts according to the WINDOWS desktop text size (such as 125%, 150%), and will no longer display a very small interface under 2K and 4K resolutions.

● The scene object prototype adds the function of configuring which 。common properties are displayed (that is, some common properties may not be displayed according to different categories)

[Optimization]

● The coordinates of the text prompt bar (TIPS) have been moved down to avoid blocking the currently selected text.

● Other minor tweaks

[Repair BUG]

● Fix the problem of switching data categories when playing the avatar in the avatar editor, causing an error to be reported

● Fixed the issue where an & symbol was entered when the name of the dialog command was used to cause an error

● Corrected the problem of jumping to the source of the tile at the bottom left of the color-absorbing tile

● After copying the status page of the scene object and deleting the event of the object, there is still a display error of the green dot

● Fix the bug that if the scene is closed in the scene list when switching scenes, the error cannot be displayed

● Fix the bug that data between two custom array components can be dragged to each other

● Fixed a sync error when resetting all object modules for this archetype

● Fix an error caused by switching type of a custom component

● Fixed an error reported when reading editor fonts due to lack of such fonts

[DLC-Feather of cyan]

● Updated with new default particle map material

● [Game Number] increases the pressed system button (also conveniently used to get the button of the gamepad) and the return value is as follows: 0-up, 1-down, 2-left, 3-right, 4-A, 5-B, 6 -X,7-Y,8-START,9-BACK,10-L1,11-L2,12-R1,13-R2

● Fix the problem that some interfaces cannot be closed manually when using commands to open some interfaces in events such as scene entry events and click events that cannot operate the menu

● Fix the error that the instruction - "Modify Avatar Parts" is a switch instead of a numerical variable in the variable mode.

● Other minor tweaks

[DLC-Sword of dream]

● Added a batch of icon materials

● Added actor class icon display

● [Game Number] has been increased to obtain the total number of characters owned by the player and the number of specified characters

● Added a new command - "forced action"

● Adjust the position of the +- sign of the store interface

● Added a variety of events in the script to reduce conflicts between plugins when making plugins

● Fixed the issue that the command - "Replace Party Actor" could not be selected to take effect immediately in battle when leaving the team

● Corrected the command - "Change Actor Equipment" to unload equipment and remove equipment option index is incorrect

● Fixed the problem that the command - "Start Battle" team use variable is invalid

● Other minor tweaks

[Demonstration of the effect of using the force command]

