Hello Moonshiners!

Two days ago we announced that we are working hard on fixing the revealed bugs. Thank you for reporting them and sending us save files here on the forum and on Discord - it's a great help.

Out of all the reported problems, the save system was crucial and we focused on it primarily. The current fix to the save system should work in most cases, but we are aware there still might be issues with bugged overwritten saves. It requires more work, but we decided to release the first Patch 1.0.1 in its current shape.

Fixes:

save system – fixed issues with saves not loading at all

save system – fixed issues with saves that loaded wrongly

tutorial – fixed issue with the step of tutorial creating the risk of locking it

workers – fixed issues related to firing workers and tasks corrupted by that

deliveries – fixed issue with locked deliveries after selling one of the cars from the garage

camera rotation – added possibility to use RMB to rotate the camera

Japanese localization – fixed issue with missing signs

game balance – small improvements in game mechanics behavior

batch hub - shows the number of ingredients instead of the price

SFX - now changes depending on the time of the day

batch icons - fixed incorrectly displayed batch Icons in Recreate tab

FYI. We made the launch build available on the "retail branch". If you'd like to follow these steps: Right-click on the game in your Steam library --> Click "Properties" --> Open "retail_branch" tab --> Select the "Branch with Retail Build" --> the game will start updating.

Please continue reporing issues when you encounter any and we continue working on better fixes.

Contact us on Discord, via the Bug reporting form or at [contact@klabater.com](contact@klabater.com) (subject: MOONSHINE INC SAVE).

Cheers!