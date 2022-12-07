 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 7 December 2022

Group-movement is live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With group-movement, the hoards are now under your sway!

Simply left-click and drag to lasso your creatures. You can then move, rotate and act upon them.

Big thanks to the lovely folks checked out the Beta and gave insightful feedback. This feature is better because of all of you.

Along with this feature, we also have also fixed cases where player magic attacks did not ask GM for permission.

Until next time everyone!

p.s. Have some more shots of some of the things you can do with groups:



