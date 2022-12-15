Become The fury!

Nosebleed Interactive has collaborated with award-winning indie studio Hello There Games, creators of the critically acclaimed AVICII Invector, to bring The very first licensed in-game cabinet available for Arcade Paradise!

Kung Fury: Street Rage!

Already a cult hit with score-chasing gamers, Kung Fury: Street Rage marks the very first fully licensed and playable game to be brought into Arcade Paradise and sits alongside over 35 original games created by Nosebleed Interactive.

Put on your best leathers and punch the link to see the reveal trailer below.

[previewyoutube=GzJNK2S_7As;full]

It's 1985 and violence is raging in the streets of Miami, it's gonna take the toughest martial artist cop and 3 hard as nails enforcers from across space AND time to clean them up!

Choose Your Fighter - Pick from 4 characters - each with their own unique abilities, playstyles and durability to start taking out the trash as you chase that high score!

Fight Waves Of Enemies - Use intense two-button arcade action to DEVASTATING bone-crunching effect, easy to pick up - hard to master as the waves get faster and more diverse!

Go back to the 80s - Authentic retro-arcade gameplay and VHS aesthetics - with a synth soundtrack to beat down to provided by Swedish electro sensations, Mitch Murder and Joel Eriksson.

Bring The Fury to your Arcade! - Turn up the heat with KUNG FURY: STREET RAGE - available as this sweet new cabinet in Arcade Paradise DLC, with new goals, objectives and leaderboards!

The Kung Fury: Street Rage DLC is out right now for $2.99 / €2.99 / £2.49.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1388870/Arcade_Paradise/